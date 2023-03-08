FreightWaves named finalist in 3 categories of prestigious Neal Awards

FreightWaves was named a finalist in three categories on Wednesday in the 69th annual Jesse H. Neal Awards, the most prestigious competition in business-to-business journalism.

The Best News Coverage category recognizes excellence in covering news as it happens and/or develops over time. FreightWaves is a finalist in this category for its team coverage of the diesel market in 2022, which saw prices surge in the early months of the year propelled by the leadup to and the actual invasion of Ukraine by Russia. Staff writers who contributed to this content include John Kingston, Greg Miller, Clarissa Hawes and Rachel Premack.

The Best Industry Coverage category recognizes “content that demonstrates original reporting on one or more trends impacting an entire industry.” Across manufacturing, agriculture and the political spheres, leaders were worried for much of 2022 over a potential rail strike, which would have cost the U.S. economy an estimated $2 billion per day. FreightWaves’ team of reporters, including Joanna Marsh, Hawes and Premack, covered all angles of a potential rail strike: the strife between workers and employers; how supply chains at large could be affected; and what the industry needs to do to avoid another massive labor conflict.

The Best Commentary/Blog category is judged based on “the strength of the opinions expressed, relevance of topics and the skill and clarity of the writing.” FreightWaves is a finalist in this category for pieces written by CEO Craig Fuller, Premack and contributor Ryan Schreiber.

Winners will be announced on April 21.