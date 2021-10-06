FreightWaves names annual FreightTech 100

In partnership with Ryder, FreightWaves recognized the FreightTech 100, the top freight technology companies, during the OceanWaves event Wednesday.

More than 1,200 nominations and over 220 unique companies were considered. FreightWaves analysts, researchers, journalists and data scientists narrowed the 220 companies down to the FreightTech 100.

Third-party auditor and accounting firm Katz, Sapper & Miller (KSM) will take over the process from here.

KSM is in charge of receiving the votes from more than 100 judges that will rank what they consider the 25 most innovative companies in freight out of the FreightTech 100. The diverse group of voters includes investors, executives, researchers, shippers, carriers, academics, FreightTech founders and additional industry experts.

The FreightTech 25 will be announced during FreightWaves’ virtual F3 event in the second week of November.