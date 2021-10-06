  • ITVI.USA
    15,784.730
    -63.480
    -0.4%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.897
    0.033
    1.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.770
    -0.060
    -0.3%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,780.940
    -71.380
    -0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.960
    0.030
    1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.710
    0.090
    2.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.350
    0.020
    1.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.640
    0.070
    2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.320
    -0.070
    -2.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.170
    0.040
    1%
  • WAIT.USA
    135.000
    8.000
    6.3%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,784.730
    -63.480
    -0.4%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.897
    0.033
    1.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.770
    -0.060
    -0.3%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,780.940
    -71.380
    -0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.960
    0.030
    1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.710
    0.090
    2.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.350
    0.020
    1.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.640
    0.070
    2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.320
    -0.070
    -2.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.170
    0.040
    1%
  • WAIT.USA
    135.000
    8.000
    6.3%
FreightWaves LIVE: Events PodcastNewsTechnology

FreightWaves names annual FreightTech 100

FreightTech 25 to be announced during F3 in November

Photo of Alyssa Sporrer Alyssa SporrerWednesday, October 6, 2021
1 minute read
FreightWaves announced the FreightTech 100.
(Photo: FreightWaves)

In partnership with Ryder, FreightWaves recognized the FreightTech 100, the top freight technology companies, during the OceanWaves event Wednesday.

More than 1,200 nominations and over 220 unique companies were considered. FreightWaves analysts, researchers, journalists and data scientists narrowed the 220 companies down to the FreightTech 100.

Third-party auditor and accounting firm Katz, Sapper & Miller (KSM) will take over the process from here.

KSM is in charge of receiving the votes from more than 100 judges that will rank what they consider the 25 most innovative companies in freight out of the FreightTech 100. The diverse group of voters includes investors, executives, researchers, shippers, carriers, academics, FreightTech founders and additional industry experts.

The FreightTech 25 will be announced during FreightWaves’ virtual F3 event in the second week of November.

Find the comprehensive list of the FreightTech 100 here.

Tags
Photo of Alyssa Sporrer Alyssa SporrerWednesday, October 6, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Alyssa Sporrer

Alyssa Sporrer

Alyssa is a reporter at FreightWaves, covering stories related to sustainability in the freight industry. She graduated from Iowa State University with a double major in Marketing and Environmental Studies. She is passionate about all things environmental and enjoys outdoor activities such as skiing, ultimate frisbee, hiking, and soccer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

Sign up for a free FreightWaves account today for unlimited access to all of our latest content

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.