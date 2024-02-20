FreightWaves SONAR flatbed data now available in Trucker Tools app

FreightWaves SONAR is dedicated to creating a fair and transparent marketplace for all transportation players to manage their businesses effectively and efficiently. In order to build that brighter future, we need to establish clear market signals that all players can agree upon to act fairly and equitably. This builds stronger relationships and boosts service and compliance levels.
For brokers and carriers specifically, these relationships hinge on fair and transparent rate negotiations. Trucker Tools and SONAR have partnered for some time to deliver real-time dry van rates directly inside Trucker Tools’ Smart Load Board. While this integration was a step forward in rate transparency, it didn’t address the complexities of flatbed freight, an important sector for both Trucker Tools and the industry. To take the partnership a step forward, the companies have now added real-time flatbed rates into the Trucker Tools Smart Load Board.
“We’ve added dozens of flatbed-focused brokers over the last year, and we’ve heard requests from flatbed carriers to include flatbed rates from SONAR into our Smart Load Board. This was definitely a customer-driven request, and it’s something that we’re really excited about,” said Trucker Tools CEO Kary Jablonski. “The market feels like rates for dry van and reefer are pretty standard. Everyone says flatbed rates are more complicated, so we’re excited to be offering this solution on both the broker and the carrier side. We know how making a market match can be that much more difficult when it comes to flatbed.”
Unlike the van and reefer rate methodology, which includes market calculations based on a radius from a ZIP3 location, flatbed rates are calculated on the key market area level. This expands the capabilities of Trucker Tools users to accurately price freight in real time and creates a layer of trust between the carriers and brokers who use their system.
“The SONAR team is extremely excited about teaming up with Trucker Tools,” said SONAR CFO Spencer Piland. “The ability to provide transparency to the market through such a great freight matching provider is tremendous. Our goal is to build upon this partnership to continue to deliver additional value to the countless users of their platform.”
Some of the advantages for users include:
- Immediate access to lane-specific rate data: The ability for both parties to trust the same data will make negotiations fairer and more efficient.
- Market temperature check: Visibility into which lanes are hot and which are cold will help simplify strategic decisions.
- Automation for greater broker efficiency: Brokers can use the integration to quickly assess carrier rates against current market trends, leveraging automated tools to respond to offers more efficiently.
- Free tool for carriers: Trucker Tools is dedicated to helping carriers grow their businesses by providing the Smart Load Board free for carriers. The new flatbed rates — alongside existing dry van rates — help them do so with confidence.
New modes and powerful data are the tip of the iceberg when it comes to possibilities. As both companies continue to innovate and deliver powerful solutions to the freight community, you can expect to see game-changing updates in the very near future.