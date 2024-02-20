FreightWaves SONAR flatbed data now available in Trucker Tools app

FreightWaves SONAR is dedicated to creating a fair and transparent marketplace for all transportation players to manage their businesses effectively and efficiently. In order to build that brighter future, we need to establish clear market signals that all players can agree upon to act fairly and equitably. This builds stronger relationships and boosts service and compliance levels.

For brokers and carriers specifically, these relationships hinge on fair and transparent rate negotiations. Trucker Tools and SONAR have partnered for some time to deliver real-time dry van rates directly inside Trucker Tools’ Smart Load Board. While this integration was a step forward in rate transparency, it didn’t address the complexities of flatbed freight, an important sector for both Trucker Tools and the industry. To take the partnership a step forward, the companies have now added real-time flatbed rates into the Trucker Tools Smart Load Board.

“We’ve added dozens of flatbed-focused brokers over the last year, and we’ve heard requests from flatbed carriers to include flatbed rates from SONAR into our Smart Load Board. This was definitely a customer-driven request, and it’s something that we’re really excited about,” said Trucker Tools CEO Kary Jablonski. “The market feels like rates for dry van and reefer are pretty standard. Everyone says flatbed rates are more complicated, so we’re excited to be offering this solution on both the broker and the carrier side. We know how making a market match can be that much more difficult when it comes to flatbed.”