FreightWaves TRAC data is now available in Hubtek TABi Connect

FreightWaves, an industry-leading provider of data, analytics and news for the global supply chain and logistics industries, and Hubtek, a tech-enabled talent, training, and automation solutions provider for transportation companies, are offering both FreightWaves TRAC Spot Rate and SONAR Capacity Lane Score to mutual clients through TABi Connect, the Hubtek automation platform.

Hubtek CEO Ricky Gonzales stated, “FreightWaves and Hubtek are partnering with one goal in mind – to further enable our clients’ ability to quote their logistics services to their shippers quicker, with the best and most profitable market rate that secures capacity in a volatile market. That will make them more competitive than ever.” Gonzales added, “We are bringing automation and integration technology – as well as the most intelligent and accurate insights – to deliver better pricing decisions for our clients. Forward-thinking logistics service providers of any size can improve their market positioning by utilizing SONAR and Hubtek tools together.”

FreightWaves SONAR Lane Scores in Hubtek’s TABi Connect.

Spencer Piland, FreightWaves’ COO/CFO, said, “Hubtek has created a very impactful dual benefit with its integration of both SONAR Capacity Lane Score and TRAC Spot Rate data. Users of Hubtek’s TABi Connect will secure pricing parameters based on SONAR Capacity Lane Score. This is a unique feature and enables faster pricing decision-making in a quick-moving market.” Piland continued, “And those involved in pricing a load in the spot market can benefit from the incorporation of the FreightWaves TRAC Spot Rate data, which is high-frequency and high-integrity data that can make a big difference in pricing and margin assessments.”

With TABi Connect and SONAR’s Capacity Lane Score, brokerages can decide where to set rates in loose, neutral and tight markets. Moreover, this process is fully automated, so relying on sales reps to check data points and make the correct decision is no longer necessary.

Hubtek also integrated a feature that allows TABi Connect users to seamlessly click-through to the SONAR user interface to learn more about the lane data they are looking at. This gives a user the flexibility to see more data and dig deeper with ease. Within the TABi Connect records, users can very easily click on the rate and be directed to SONAR’s dashboard to see the data associated with that rate. They will have the accurate intelligence behind it in order to have more informed conversations with clients. ​

The Hubtek-SONAR integration.

Through its co-managed talent, intelligent automation, and training platform, Hubtek allows companies to optimize their processes, accelerate their growth and boost their positioning in the marketplace.

Hubtek’s Chief Marketing Officer Andrew Gulovsen added, “We are excited to harness the power and insights from the SONAR data platform to provide a deeper integration into the TABi Connect platform for our users.”