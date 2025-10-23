FreightWaves unveils 2025 Shipper of Choice award winners

On Monday, October 20, on stage at the Supply Chain Day just before F3, FreightWaves announced the recipients of its prestigious 2025 Shipper of Choice awards, honoring top-performing companies that demonstrate excellence in freight transportation practices. The awards recognized shippers who prioritize strong carrier relationships and operational efficiency in an increasingly complex supply chain landscape.

The Shipper of Choice award, presented annually by FreightWaves, celebrates manufacturers, distributors, and retailers that excel in carrier satisfaction, innovation, and overall performance. This year’s award was sponsored by Amazon Freight and Amazon Relay.

Shipper of Choice highlights companies that actively simplify and improve the freight transportation process for all stakeholders, as voted on by industry participants. This accolade aims to recognize those who keep the American economy moving by fostering best practices in shipping and logistics.

Judges evaluate nominees based on key criteria, including data connectivity, ease of doing business, strong relationships with carriers, and effective facilities management. These factors ensure that winners not only meet but exceed industry standards in collaboration and efficiency, making them preferred partners for carriers. Nominations for the 2025 awards were open until September 30, drawing from a wide pool of innovative shippers across various sectors.

This year’s winners represent a diverse array of industries, from retail and manufacturing to agriculture and chemicals. Here is a closer look at each of the 2025 Shipper of Choice awardees:

Aldi USA is a leading discount supermarket chain operating over 2,000 stores across the United States, offering affordable groceries, fresh produce, meats, and household products under private labels. As a subsidiary of the global Aldi group, the company emphasizes efficiency in its supply chain, sourcing high-quality items while maintaining low costs, which has contributed to its recognition for streamlined logistics and strong carrier partnerships.

CertainTeed, a subsidiary of Saint-Gobain, is a North American manufacturer of building materials, including roofing, siding, insulation, gypsum, and ceilings. Founded in 1904, the company operates over 60 facilities and focuses on sustainable, innovative products that enhance construction efficiency, making it a standout in facilities management and supply chain innovation.

Costa Farms is a family-owned horticultural grower specializing in houseplants, tropical plants, and perennials, operating across 5,200 acres and producing over 1,500 varieties. As one of the largest growers in the world, the company innovates in plant sourcing and distribution, ensuring timely delivery to retailers and emphasizing ease of business in its logistics operations.

Henkel Corporation, the North American arm of the global Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, produces adhesives, sealants, and consumer products in beauty care and laundry segments, with well-known brands like Loctite and Persil. Operating in a diversified portfolio, the company excels in data connectivity and relationships, supporting efficient global supply chains across industrial and consumer markets.

HNI Corporation is a provider of workplace furnishings and residential building products, including office furniture systems, seating, and hearth products like fireplaces under brands such as HON and Heat & Glo. With a focus on manufacturing excellence and supply chain expertise, the company ensures reliable delivery and strong carrier collaborations across its North American operations.

Schreiber Foods is an employee-owned dairy company specializing in natural and processed cheese, cream cheese, yogurt, and beverages, serving global brands and retailers. With over $7 billion in annual sales and a commitment to safe, high-quality food distribution, the company stands out for its robust relationships and efficient facilities management in the food supply chain.

Shorr Packaging is an employee-owned distributor of packaging products, equipment, and services, offering solutions like corrugated boxes, tapes, and automation systems to industries including manufacturing and e-commerce. With a century of experience and a nationwide network, the company excels in ease of doing business and innovative logistics, helping clients optimize their supply chains.

Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in North America, using a circular manufacturing model with recycled scrap to produce sheet steel, beams, rail, and other products. Operating facilities across the U.S. and Mexico, the company is noted for its innovation in sustainable shipping and strong data-driven relationships with carriers.

Univar Solutions is a global distributor of chemicals and ingredients, offering products like solvents, resins, and surfactants alongside value-added services such as formulation and logistics support. Serving industries from agriculture to pharmaceuticals, the company leverages its vast network for efficient, data-connected supply chains and collaborative carrier partnerships.

US Foods is a leading foodservice distributor partnering with over 250,000 restaurants and operators, supplying fresh, frozen, and dry food products along with e-commerce and business solutions. Generating over $28 billion in revenue, the company excels in operational performance and facilities management, ensuring reliable delivery through its nationwide network.

These winners exemplify the best in shipping practices, setting a benchmark for the industry. FreightWaves encourages nominations for future awards to continue highlighting excellence in freight logistics.