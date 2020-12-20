FreightWaves weekly podcast recap

Miss one of our live podcasts this week? Get caught up here!

WHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Monday: It’s a Christmas miracle! Dooner Claus and The Elf Dude take the desk for a recap of the best WTT?!? from 2020, share some special holiday messages and talk hopes for the new year.

Put That Coffee Down

Wednesday: We’ve got a new co-host at the desk. Blythe Brumleve takes the mic to discuss emotional intelligence in sales with Kevin Hill.

Freightonomics

Wednesday: Could you have a blue Christmas? Anthony Smith and Zach Strickland talk why stressed-out supply chains could leave freight undelivered until the new year.

Midday Market Update

Thursday: Are you feeling the holiday squeeze? Hear about the mad dash to the holidays plaguing the freight market.

Navigate B2B

Friday: Steve Ferreira talks to the CEO and president of FedEx Logistics about its crucial role in holiday delivery and vaccine distribution.

