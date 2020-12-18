FedEx plays crucial role in vaccine delivery — Navigate B2B

FedEx looks to prosper in 2021

Hear from FedEx CEO Udo Lange

FedEx has become a pivotal player in the distribution of the coronavirus vaccine, rolling out delivery of the Pfizer vaccine this past week and hopefully the Moderna vaccine next week.

During this episode of Navigate B2B, host Steve Ferreira sits down with Udo Lange, president and CEO of FedEx Logistics, to talk about his eventful first year heading the organization.

Lange talks about why FedEx should be at the forefront of cargo owners’ considerations for logistics providers throughout the supply chain, whether it be ground or air transport.

Ferreira talks to Lange about his goals for his second year as CEO, including how FedEx Logistics expects to continue responding to the pandemic and its challenges.

With the holiday rush putting a squeeze on the logistics industry, Lange talks about how FedEx is moving with the global freight markets to navigate increased capacity and tougher competition.

They also discuss how FedEx will use its learning lab differentiation to put itself ahead of the competition during what Ferreira calls a “unique moment in history.”

