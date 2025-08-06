Fresh Del Monte and CMA CGM shift to containerized produce to improve quality

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. and the CMA CGM Group have unveiled a strategic shift in the transport of bananas and pineapples from the Philippines to Northeast Asia by adopting containerized shipping, a move intended to enhance cold‐chain logistics and raise quality standards for perishable exports. The partnership marks a departure from traditional breakbulk methods that have typically been used in these routes.

Under the new arrangement, the two companies are deploying full refrigerated containers on two key shipping corridors. The JP8 route now delivers produce directly from Davao to Japan’s major ports, Tokyo, Yokohama, Kobe, and Moji, while the BMX service provides a stable weekly connection to Busan in South Korea. These routes are operated through CNC, CMA CGM’s intra‑Asia short sea specialist.

Historically, bananas and pineapples destined for Japan and Korea were loaded and unloaded multiple times aboard breakbulk vessels, exposing them to temperature fluctuations and handling stress. This method has been associated with increased spoilage rates and inconsistent fruit quality. The new containerized model places produce inside climate‑controlled units that function as mobile cold‑rooms throughout transit, minimizing handling, sustaining consistent temperatures, and reducing waste.

Raul Saca, Senior Vice‑President of Global Logistics at Fresh Del Monte, said in a news release, “Customer satisfaction starts long before the fruit reaches the shelf—it begins with how we move it. By transitioning to dedicated container vessels, we’re not only improving cold chain reliability and minimizing damage but also creating a more agile, scalable logistics model that better serves our retail partners across Asia.”