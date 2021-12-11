  • ITVI.USA
FreightWaves TVMadGaines

From C-suite to startup — MadGaines

TextLocate founder pins down challenges of launching a company from the ground up

Saturday, December 11, 2021
Less than a minute
MadGaines Live slate

On this episode of MadGaines, Cassandra Gaines welcomes Ryan Rogers, founder and CEO of FreightTech service TextLocate. 

Gaines talks to Rogers about the trials and tribulations of leaving a comfortable C-suite job to start a company and what it takes to make it work in a world saturated with new technology. 

You can find more MadGaines episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here

Saturday, December 11, 2021
Less than a minute
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

