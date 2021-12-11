FreightWaves TVMadGaines
From C-suite to startup — MadGaines
TextLocate founder pins down challenges of launching a company from the ground up
On this episode of MadGaines, Cassandra Gaines welcomes Ryan Rogers, founder and CEO of FreightTech service TextLocate.
Gaines talks to Rogers about the trials and tribulations of leaving a comfortable C-suite job to start a company and what it takes to make it work in a world saturated with new technology.
