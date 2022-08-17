Gaining advantages through payment ecosystems

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Supply Chain Meets FinTech event on Wednesday.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Using a payments ecosystem to create a competitive advantage

DETAILS: Payments are always about timing. It’s the cash conversion metrics that keep the logistics industry running. It’s where taking lessons from other industries is important to develop the next generation of liquidity and velocity of payments in the supply chain.

INTERVIEWER AND SPEAKER: Max Services President Jake Dettmer interviewing Semafor’s Head of Technology Mark Wilkie

BIO: Wilkie is head of technology at Semafor Inc. He was the former CTO of BuzzFeed and was previously head of technology at Kinja Media, a startup founded by former Gawker Media CEO Nick Denton. Wilkie was a senior software architect at UnitedHealth Technologies and has more than 25 years of experience delivering software products and technology.

KEY QUOTES FROM WILKIE:

“Don’t try to take your Amazon philosophy and try to apply it to Google, because it’s not going to work.”

“One of the challenges is really tracking the right behavioral data in the right way, and that takes some learning.”

“The ability to very quickly start tracking data and integrate it, and modify those schemas securely, and quickly, is really valuable.”