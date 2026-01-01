GDP grew 4.3% in Q3, and it was ‘healthier’ growth

The U.S. economy posted robust growth in the third quarter of 2025, expanding at an annual rate of 4.3% according to the initial estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. The acceleration from the second quarter’s 3.8% growth rate tells only part of the story, however. A closer examination of the underlying components reveals that the third quarter’s expansion was not only faster but built on a far healthier, more broad-based foundation than the growth recorded earlier in the year.

The distinction matters because GDP can grow for reasons that reflect genuine economic vitality or for reasons that are more technical in nature. In the second quarter, a significant portion of the headline growth figure came from a decline in imports, which are subtracted in the calculation of GDP. When imports fall, all else being equal, GDP rises, but this doesn’t necessarily indicate that the domestic economy is ‘producing more’ or that consumers are better off. By contrast, the third quarter saw growth driven by increases in consumer spending, exports, and government spending, with imports also declining but playing a smaller role in the overall picture.

To understand the shift, consider what drove the second quarter’s numbers. Real GDP increased at an annual rate of 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the second estimate released in August. The Bureau of Economic Analysis noted that this increase “primarily reflected a decrease in imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP, and an increase in consumer spending.” Investment and exports actually declined during that period, meaning the positive headline number masked some underlying weakness in productive economic activity.

Real final sales to private domestic purchasers, which measures the sum of consumer spending and gross private fixed investment and serves as a gauge of underlying domestic demand, increased just 1.9% in the second quarter. This relatively modest figure suggested that much of the quarter’s GDP growth came from the import arithmetic rather than from Americans spending more or businesses investing in their operations.