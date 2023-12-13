Generative AI can be ‘quite powerful’ in supply chain 

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Domestic Supply Chain Summit on Wednesday.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Where generative AI fits in the supply chain.

DETAILS: Generative AI can revolutionize the supply chain industry through fraud protection, route optimization and efficiency enhancements, according to Crowley Maritime’s Anoop Mohandas.

SPEAKER: Mohandas is a product manager at Crowley Maritime.

KEY QUOTES FROM MOHANDAS:

“Generative AI is this new technology that’s based on largely large language models that can be trained on the data. … It’s different from your traditional AI, which is pretty good. The difference with generative AI, it can create these patterns, it can create new data, it can create new contents, which is quite powerful. When you train your generative AI models on the data, it helps to understand, analyze the questions, whatever the user is asking. If I were to ask a question like, ‘What is my profit for a customer for the month of December?’ It’s going to give me that research. If you ask, ‘What are my lanes that are bleeding lanes, that have this loss of profit?’ It can go hit those data points and get you that information.”



“There are certainly a lot of places where generative AI can have a big impact. … One would be like a digital companion, so that will be the forefront of your customer service going forward. Any questions that customers have, or the people in operations have, or from any stakeholders within the supply chain have, your digital companion would be the new friend that will be able to answer all these questions.”



“Sustainability is a big thing. Companies can leverage generative AI to really optimize the routes, cut down the empty miles, optimize their inventory and run the ships full.”









