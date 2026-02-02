GenLogs raises $60M Series B to enhance supply chain intelligence and security

FreightTech startup GenLogs announced on February 2, 2026, that it has closed a $60 million Series B funding round. The investment, led by Battery Ventures and including participation from IVP, Cathay Innovation, 9Yards, and existing backers like Venrock, Steel Atlas, HOF Capital, TitletownTech, and Autotech Ventures, brings the company’s total funding to $81 million since its founding in 2023. This latest capital raise aims to expand GenLogs’ AI-powered Truck Intelligence™ platform, which leverages a nationwide network of roadside sensors, satellites, and diverse data streams to provide unprecedented visibility into U.S. trucking operations.
GenLogs did not disclose its revenue or headcount.
Founded by Ryan Joyce, a veteran former CIA officer, GenLogs draws inspiration from U.S. intelligence to address longstanding challenges in the trillion-dollar trucking industry.
“The trucking sector is the backbone of our economy, yet it’s fragmented and largely analog,” Joyce said in a statement. “We’re applying intelligence community strategies to achieve total visibility, driving efficiency, better pricing, and protection against fraud and the $35 billion annual scourge of cargo theft.”
At the core of GenLogs’ technology is a system that collects trillions of data points from millions of sensors and satellites. Roadside cameras capture real-time truck data, but a three-step privacy filter ensures only commercial vehicles are targeted: footage of private vehicles is deleted immediately, commercial markings like USDOT numbers are screened, and vehicle windows are blurred to prevent any biometric identification. This approach not only complies with privacy standards but also enables proprietary AI to analyze patterns, helping customers verify carrier authenticity by matching physical movements with digital footprints.
The platform’s applications span multiple industries. Shippers and logistics firms use it for carrier sourcing and vetting, while insurers and financial institutions leverage it for accurate underwriting. Governments benefit from enhanced oversight. Current customers include major players like J.B. Hunt, Werner Enterprises, AIPSO, and the Jacksonville Port Authority (JAXPORT). Beyond commercial uses, GenLogs has partnered with federal and state law enforcement to combat serious crimes. In one instance, it aided in tracking a truck involved in interstate sex trafficking, leading to the recovery of a minor. In another, a counter-narcotics agency uncovered a smuggling network, resulting in multiple arrests and raids.
Marcus Ryu, general partner at Battery Ventures and a new addition to GenLogs’ board, praised the company’s rapid progress.
“In a remarkably short time, GenLogs has developed a novel data set of great commercial and prosocial value,” Ryu said in a press release. “Informed by their intelligence training, Ryan and his co-founders recognized that mission-critical work across industries could be transformed by an incorruptible ground truth of nationwide trucking operations.”
As FreightTech evolves, GenLogs is emerging as a leader in blending AI with physical infrastructure monitoring. By focusing on real-world data over self-reported metrics, it aims to reduce fraud, improve safety on U.S. highways, and foster more resilient supply chains. For more details on GenLogs’ offerings, visit www.genlogs.io.