GenLogs raises $60M Series B to enhance supply chain intelligence and security

FreightTech startup GenLogs announced on February 2, 2026, that it has closed a $60 million Series B funding round. The investment, led by Battery Ventures and including participation from IVP, Cathay Innovation, 9Yards, and existing backers like Venrock, Steel Atlas, HOF Capital, TitletownTech, and Autotech Ventures, brings the company’s total funding to $81 million since its founding in 2023. This latest capital raise aims to expand GenLogs’ AI-powered Truck Intelligence™ platform, which leverages a nationwide network of roadside sensors, satellites, and diverse data streams to provide unprecedented visibility into U.S. trucking operations.

GenLogs did not disclose its revenue or headcount.

Founded by Ryan Joyce, a veteran former CIA officer, GenLogs draws inspiration from U.S. intelligence to address longstanding challenges in the trillion-dollar trucking industry.

“The trucking sector is the backbone of our economy, yet it’s fragmented and largely analog,” Joyce said in a statement. “We’re applying intelligence community strategies to achieve total visibility, driving efficiency, better pricing, and protection against fraud and the $35 billion annual scourge of cargo theft.”