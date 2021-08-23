  • ITVI.USA
GEODIS opening e-commerce facilities

Company will add 4 dedicated warehouses through its eLogistics segment

Brian Straight, managing editor, Modern Shipper
Monday, August 23, 2021
1 minute read
3PL GEODIS is opening four facilities dedicated to e-commerce logistics. (Photo: GEODIS)

Small e-commerce sellers are continually on the hunt for the right partner for their warehousing and logistics needs.

3PL GEODIS is expanding its eLogistics service to include four total facilities designed to accommodate e-commerce inventory stocking and shipping requirements for smaller brands. When all four locations are operational, GEODIS will be able to offer two-day shipping to 91% of the continental U.S. with standard shipping services.

The eLogistics locations, including a currently operating facility in Plainfield, Indiana, will join GEODIS’ U.S. network of more than 150 warehouse facilities.

“At GEODIS, we have a proven track record of providing value-added, end-to-end supply chain solutions for a wide range of clients across our vast global network,” said Eric Douglas, executive vice president of technology and engineering at GEODIS in Americas. “With GEODIS eLogistics, we are able to utilize our global expertise with large, enterprise brands and then scale to meet the unique fulfillment needs of startups and growing e-commerce retailers through our flexible and cost-effective solution.” 

The company said locations in California and New Jersey will be operational before the 2021 peak shipping season kicks into high gear, and a fourth automated location will open in Tennessee in Q1 2022.

GEODIS offers supply chain optimization, freight forwarding, contract logistics, distribution and shipping. It has a presence in 67 countries and a network that reaches 120 countries.

GEODIS said its eLogistics offering utilizes the company’s fulfillment network to secure volume discounts for smaller sellers, including dedicated year-round transportation capacity, to minimize transportation costs, ensure fast delivery, and provide visibility on inventory, shipment data and tracking.

All the eLogistics centers will utilize robotics and automation for goods-to-person order fulfillment. The locations feature multitenant occupancy, enabling brands to scale as needed. Sellers only pay for the space they utilize with no minimums on orders or contract commitments. The facilities include integration with Shopify, with plans to expand marketplace connectivity to other platforms.

Click for more Modern Shipper articles by Brian Straight.

