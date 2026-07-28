Geopolitics helps CMA CGM shipping profit soar 42%

CMA CGM posted impressive Q2 earnings as it navigated volatile supply chain conditions to substantial increases in container volumes and profit.
The closely-held provider of diversified logistics services based in Marseille today said maritime volumes rose 6% to 6.3 million container units from 5.97 million in 2025. Revenue spiked 22% to $9.96 billion from $8.17 billion, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were up 42.4%, to $2.26 billion from $1.59 billion. EBITDA margin improved from 19.4% to 22.7%
“Against a backdrop of continued geopolitical instability, the Group delivered solid results in the second quarter of 2026, driven by the performance of our shipping activities, the growth of our terminals and air cargo businesses, and the complementary strengths of our logistics operations,” said Rodolphe Saade, chairman and chief executive, whose family controls CMA CGM. “This performance reflects our strategy of expanding in key markets and investing in strategic assets. They once again demonstrate the strength of our model, our agility and our resilience, all in support of delivering reliable, high-quality service to our customers.”
The company said that the second quarter of 2026 was “a particularly volatile market environment for the shipping and logistics industry, marked by the multiplication of geopolitical conflicts, particularly in the Middle East, and a high level of macroeconomic uncertainty.”
Overall revenue grew 19.2% to $15.69 billion from $13.17 billion as EBITDA improved 31% to $2.99 billion from $2.28 billion and EBITDA margin was up 1.7 points to 19% from 17.3%. Net income was better at $770 million from $520 million.
CMA CGM, controlled by the Saade family of Lebanese descent, has been one of the few global lines to maintain some scheduled ocean services on the Suez Canal-Red Sea route after the Gaza war sparked violence against shipping in late 2023.
“Global trade remained dynamic, supported by four main factors: resilient global consumer demand, sustained corporate investment generating strong import-export flows, inventory restocking amid heightened uncertainty, and the acceleration of orders ahead of the implementation of new tariffs,” the company said. It added results were bolstered by network adjustments, optimized fleet deployment, and disciplined cost management.
Sustained freight rates help offset additional costs rooted in the Middle East conflict ranging from vessels trapped in the Persian Gulf by the shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz; higher insurance premiums, and lower volumes on services calling the region.
The carrier in the quarter opened several new ocean services, including the Mekong Transpacific Express linking Vietnam to the U.S. West Coast.
The company also launched the CMA CGM Notre Dame, the world’s largest LNG-powered containership operating under the French flag at 24,212 TEUs.
Read more articles by Stuart Chirls here.
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