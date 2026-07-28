Geopolitics helps CMA CGM shipping profit soar 42%

CMA CGM posted impressive Q2 earnings as it navigated volatile supply chain conditions to substantial increases in container volumes and profit.

The closely-held provider of diversified logistics services based in Marseille today said maritime volumes rose 6% to 6.3 million container units from 5.97 million in 2025. Revenue spiked 22% to $9.96 billion from $8.17 billion, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were up 42.4%, to $2.26 billion from $1.59 billion. EBITDA margin improved from 19.4% to 22.7%

“Against a backdrop of continued geopolitical instability, the Group delivered solid results in the second quarter of 2026, driven by the performance of our shipping activities, the growth of our terminals and air cargo businesses, and the complementary strengths of our logistics operations,” said Rodolphe Saade, chairman and chief executive, whose family controls CMA CGM. “This performance reflects our strategy of expanding in key markets and investing in strategic assets. They once again demonstrate the strength of our model, our agility and our resilience, all in support of delivering reliable, high-quality service to our customers.”

The company said that the second quarter of 2026 was “a particularly volatile market environment for the shipping and logistics industry, marked by the multiplication of geopolitical conflicts, particularly in the Middle East, and a high level of macroeconomic uncertainty.”