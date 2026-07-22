Shipbuilders could see billions of dollars from defense spending bill

As much as $26 billion could flow to domestic shipyards for new construction and advanced procurement as part of the National Defense Authorization Act legislation awaiting a vote in the Senate.
Analysis by the Congressional Budget Office pegs the proposed FY 2027 NDAA authorizing roughly $26 billion for shipbuilding to:
- Build or support:
- The third Columbia‑class ballistic‑missile submarine
- One Virginia‑class attack submarine
- Provide advanced procurement for:
- Future submarines
- Future DDG‑51 Arleigh Burke‑class destroyers
- Fully fund the Ford‑class aircraft carrier program
- Fund:
- One anti‑submarine warfare auxiliary ship
- Two ship‑to‑shore connector landing craft
Those builders include General Dynamics Bath Iron Works, HII Newport News, HII Ingalls, Fincantieri Marinette, and Hanwha Philly Shipyard.
The package’s total spending is $900.6 billion.
The FY 2026 NDAA authorized $26 billion in shipbuilding funds for similar programs, so the current proposal keeps shipbuilding at roughly that same level.
Read more articles by Stuart Chirls here.
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