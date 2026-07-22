Shipbuilders could see billions of dollars from defense spending bill

As much as $26 billion could flow to domestic shipyards for new construction and advanced procurement as part of the National Defense Authorization Act legislation awaiting a vote in the Senate.

Analysis by the Congressional Budget Office pegs the proposed FY 2027 NDAA authorizing roughly $26 billion for shipbuilding to:

Build or support: The third Columbia‑class ballistic‑missile submarine One Virginia‑class attack submarine

Provide advanced procurement for: Future submarines Future DDG‑51 Arleigh Burke‑class destroyers

Fully fund the Ford‑class aircraft carrier program

Fund: One anti‑submarine warfare auxiliary ship Two ship‑to‑shore connector landing craft



Those builders include General Dynamics Bath Iron Works, HII Newport News, HII Ingalls, Fincantieri Marinette, and Hanwha Philly Shipyard.

The package’s total spending is $900.6 billion.