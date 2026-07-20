Houthi announce new blockade of key Mideast shipping lane

Houthi rebels in Yemen declared a naval blockade of Saudi Arabia in an escalating conflict that again threatens a key Mideast shipping route.
On Monday the Houthis on social media tied the action at the Bal- al-Mandab Strait at the southern end of the Red Sea to what they called a Saudi siege and warned of escalation if Riyadh retaliates.
Houthi terror attacks on merchant shipping in support of Gaza all but shut down the Suez Canal-Red Sea to global container lines starting in late 2023. Major carriers, which detoured on longer, more expensive voyages around Africa, only recently announced a return of scheduled services to the key shipping lane connecting Asia with the Mediterranean, Europe and North America.
Houthi actions against shipping waned in 2025 as key sponsor Iran was overwhelmed by its own domestic issues.
The Houthi on social media said the maritime embargo was a response to an “unjust and oppressive siege” and that they were ready for “all options,” with further mobilization urged. They also warned that any Saudi “foolish act” would be met with a “comprehensive and decisive” response.
This raises the risk of wider disruption in the Red Sea and nearby shipping lanes, especially because Saudi Arabia is a major energy exporter and maritime traffic through the region is strategically important.
The move also fits a pattern of Houthi threats and retaliatory messaging after recent strikes and escalation.
In practical terms, the political and military threat to Saudi-linked maritime traffic is being seen as an escalation signal aimed at pressuring Riyadh and shaping regional behavior.
Read more articles by Stuart Chirls here.
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