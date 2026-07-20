Houthi announce new blockade of key Mideast shipping lane

Houthi rebels in Yemen declared a naval blockade of Saudi Arabia in an escalating conflict that again threatens a key Mideast shipping route.

On Monday the Houthis on social media tied the action at the Bal- al-Mandab Strait at the southern end of the Red Sea to what they called a Saudi siege and warned of escalation if Riyadh retaliates.

Houthi terror attacks on merchant shipping in support of Gaza all but shut down the Suez Canal-Red Sea to global container lines starting in late 2023. Major carriers, which detoured on longer, more expensive voyages around Africa, only recently announced a return of scheduled services to the key shipping lane connecting Asia with the Mediterranean, Europe and North America.

Houthi actions against shipping waned in 2025 as key sponsor Iran was overwhelmed by its own domestic issues.