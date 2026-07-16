OOCL turnaround on robust trans-Pacific results

Orient Overseas Container Line experienced a significant turnaround during the second quarter of 2026, marking a shift from the softer market conditions observed in the first quarter to a much healthier operating environment by the end of June.

The Hong Kong-based liner reported revenue for the quarter rose 19.8% year over year to $2.537 billion, up from $2.118 billion in the same period of 2025.

Growth was driven by improvements across volumes, utilization, and pricing. Total liftings increased by 8.8% to 2.135 million twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs), supported by a 6.3% rise in loadable capacity and a 1.9 percentage point improvement in the overall load factor.

Average liner revenue per TEU grew by 10.1%, on firmer market conditions on major east-west trades rather than just increased volume.