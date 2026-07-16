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OOCL turnaround on robust trans-Pacific results

Chinese liner sees overall revenue climb 20%

Stuart Chirls
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(Photo: Georgia Ports/Stephen B. Morton)

Orient Overseas Container Line experienced a significant turnaround during the second quarter of 2026, marking a shift from the softer market conditions observed in the first quarter to a much healthier operating environment by the end of June. 

The Hong Kong-based liner reported revenue for the quarter rose 19.8% year over year to $2.537 billion, up from $2.118 billion in the same period of 2025. 

Growth was driven by improvements across volumes, utilization, and pricing. Total liftings increased by 8.8% to 2.135 million twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs), supported by a 6.3% rise in loadable capacity and a 1.9 percentage point improvement in the overall load factor. 

Average liner revenue per TEU grew by 10.1%, on firmer market conditions on major east-west trades rather than just increased volume.

The performance varied across trade lanes, with the trans-Pacific route serving as a primary driver of upside. Volume jumped by 21.5% to 608,979 TEUs, while revenue climbed 29.3% to $973.7 million.

Asia-Europe also saw gains, with liftings up 6.9% and revenue increasing by 17.6%. The Intra-Asia/Australasia region remained the largest revenue contributor at$850.8 million, representing a 16.8% year-over-year increase, while the trans-Atlantic trade remained relatively flat with a 1.3% decline in revenue.

First-half liner revenue grew 5.5% to $4.675 billion, with volume rising 5.2% to 4.132 million TEUs. The average liner revenue per TEU was nearly flat, up only 0.2%, indicating that the strong performance in the second quarter effectively offset a weaker start to the year.

Read more articles by Stuart Chirls here.

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Stuart Chirls

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.