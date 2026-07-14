Jaxport adds new Asia-LatAm-Med container service

Zin and Mediterranean Shipping Co. made the first call at the Jacksonville (Fla.) Port Authority as part of a new service connecting the Florida hub with destinations on three continents.

The Sapphire was the first vessel to call Jacksonville as part of the ZCP-Amberjack container service, a rotation linking major container gateways in Asia with expanded access via connections to Latin America, the Caribbean and the Mediterranean.

The service calls Jaxport’s Blount Island Marine Terminal weekly on the following rotation: Qingdao, Ningbo and Shanghai, China; Busan, South Korea; Manzanillo, Panama; Cartagena, Colombia; Charleston, South Carolina; Savannah, Georgia; Jacksonville; Kingston, Jamaica; and return to Busan.

Transit times are 28 to 32 days from North Asia, with connections through Zim’s transshipment hubs in Kingston and Cartagena to international markets, including the west coast of South America.