Jaxport adds new Asia-LatAm-Med container service

Zin and Mediterranean Shipping Co. made the first call at the Jacksonville (Fla.) Port Authority as part of a new service connecting the Florida hub with destinations on three continents.
The Sapphire was the first vessel to call Jacksonville as part of the ZCP-Amberjack container service, a rotation linking major container gateways in Asia with expanded access via connections to Latin America, the Caribbean and the Mediterranean.
The service calls Jaxport’s Blount Island Marine Terminal weekly on the following rotation: Qingdao, Ningbo and Shanghai, China; Busan, South Korea; Manzanillo, Panama; Cartagena, Colombia; Charleston, South Carolina; Savannah, Georgia; Jacksonville; Kingston, Jamaica; and return to Busan.
Transit times are 28 to 32 days from North Asia, with connections through Zim’s transshipment hubs in Kingston and Cartagena to international markets, including the west coast of South America.
Transshipment also offers access to:
- Latin America, including Venezuela, Ecuador, Peru and Guyana
- The Caribbean, including first-time connectivity to Aruba, along with Curacao and Panama
- The Mediterranean, to ports in Italy, Greece, Israel and Egypt
- Asia, with strengthened connectivity to China, Vietnam and Singapore
“This new service provides our customers with reliable connections to key Asian markets and expanded access to international destinations through an established global network,” said Jaxport Chief Commercial Officer Robert Peek, in a release. “These enhanced capabilities help our customers move cargo more efficiently while strengthening Jacksonville’s role as a gateway for global trade.”
The vessels deployed in the service are powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), and can be bunkered in Jacksonville.
Read more articles by Stuart Chirls here.
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