New chief at busy East Coast box gateway

The Georgia Ports Authority didn’t have far to go to implement its succession plans.
Kevin Price assumed the title of agency president as of July 1.
Price, who served as chief operating officer of facilities operator Gateway Terminals of Savannah since 2022, succeeds Griff Lynch, who retains the title of chief executive officer.
Price was announced as the new president in February. He will add the CEO title when Lynch retires in August 2027 after 15 years at GPA.
“I look forward to building on GPA’s incredible momentum and working closely with the GPA Team, customers and business partners to keep raising the bar on our performance,” Price said in a release.
“I’m excited for our employees and all our stakeholders because Kevin is the perfect candidate to take GPA and our team to the next level,” said Lynch, who fashioned a 38-year career in the maritime industry.
A 30-year industry veteran himself, Price previously was chief operating officer of Virginia International Terminals. He is a graduate of the executive program at Darden School of Business, University of Virginia. He earned his undergraduate degree at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania.
Read more articles by Stuart Chirls here.
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