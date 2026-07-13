New chief at busy East Coast box gateway

The Georgia Ports Authority didn’t have far to go to implement its succession plans.

Kevin Price assumed the title of agency president as of July 1.

Price, who served as chief operating officer of facilities operator Gateway Terminals of Savannah since 2022, succeeds Griff Lynch, who retains the title of chief executive officer.

Kevin Price

Price was announced as the new president in February. He will add the CEO title when Lynch retires in August 2027 after 15 years at GPA.