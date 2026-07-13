Container ship attacked in Strait of Hormuz as Iran widens war

Iran targeted a container ship in the Strait of Hormuz as it widened its war with the United States amid a crumbling ceasefire and climbing gas prices.

Iran on Saturday attacked a feeder container ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz. British security monitors reported the vessel had been set afire, and the crew abandoned ship.

The 7000-TEU GFS Galaxy is owned by a company out of the United Arab Emirates and was exiting the strait on a service calling Jebel Ali and Dammam in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain to Port Klang, Malaysia, Dachan Bay, Xiamen and Qingdao, China, and Busan, South Korea.

The incident marks the first attack on container shipping in the strait since May 6, when crew members were injured in an attack on the CMA CGM San Antonio.