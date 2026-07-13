Newsletters Contact Us

American ShipperContainer ShippingMaritimeNewsTop Stories

Container ship attacked in Strait of Hormuz as Iran widens war

Gas prices surge as Tehran closes Strait of Hormuz

Stuart Chirls
·
U.S. warships patrol the Arabian Gulf in June. (Photo: U.S. CentCom)

Iran targeted a container ship in the Strait of Hormuz as it widened its war with the United States amid a crumbling ceasefire and climbing gas prices.

Iran on Saturday attacked a feeder container ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz. British security monitors reported the vessel had been set afire, and the crew abandoned ship.

The 7000-TEU GFS Galaxy is owned by a company out of the United Arab Emirates and was exiting the strait on a service calling Jebel Ali and Dammam in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain to Port Klang, Malaysia, Dachan Bay, Xiamen and Qingdao, China, and Busan, South Korea.

The incident marks the first attack on container shipping in the strait since May 6, when crew members were injured in an attack on the CMA CGM San Antonio.

Iran over the weekend declared the strait closed to vessel traffic, and expanded missile and drone attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, the UAE and Jordan. The U.S. has stepped up its response, including large-scale assaults on Iranian refineries.

The U.S. Central Command in a social media post Sunday said that more than 140 vessels had transited the waterway in the past seven days.

Iran has pushed energy prices higher over the weekend by raising fears of supply disruption in the Middle East, especially around the Strait of Hormuz, which handles a large share of global oil and liquefied natural gas flows. Brent crude futures were up about 12% since Friday, European natural gas jumped nearly 70% since Friday, while U.S. gasoline futures rose roughly 10% since late last week.

The flaring hostilities also shadow Maersk’s announced plans to restart scheduled services through the Suez Canal and Red Sea. The world’s second-largest liner (OTC: AMKBY) in January set a return to the Suez route only to pull back after security appeared too dicey.

Read more articles by Stuart Chirls here.

Read more:

Savannah opens last piece in project to ease port truck traffic

2M+ import containers to set new record, say retailers

Container rates near $9,000 as Iran war flares

A peace deal in the Persian Gulf could signal a return of global shipping to the Suez Canal

Former FMC chief Sola to lead Thorn Run LatAm business team

Upcoming FreightWaves Events
AI

Supply Chain AI Symposium

Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.

July 15, 2026
The Old Post • Chicago, IL
Register Now
FreightTech

F3: Future of Freight Festival

Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.

October 27, 2026 – October 28, 2026
The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN
Register Now
AI Supply Chain AI Symposium Jul 15 • The Old Post • Chicago, IL

Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.

The Old Post • Chicago, IL Register Now
FreightTech F3: Future of Freight Festival Oct 27 – Oct 28 • The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN

Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.

The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now

Stuart Chirls

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.