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DP World plans UAE port, container terminal to bypass Strait of Hormuz: Report

Dubai operator eyes east coast location

Stuart Chirls
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Fujairah is located on the east coast of the United Arab Emirates, 80 miles from the Strait of Hormuz. (Map: Google Maps)

Dubai Ports World plans to develop a new port and container terminal on the east coast of the United Arab Emirates, to bypass the Strait of Hormuz.

The project would be located near Fujairah and lessen dependence on the UAE’s Port of Jebel Ali, the busiest container gateway in the Persian Gulf, according to a report by the Financial Times, citing people familiar with the plans. DP World operates four terminals at Jebel Ali, with annual capacity of about 19 million twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs).

FreightWaves has reached out to DP World for comment. 

The report said DP World is in talks on both a brand-new multipurpose port and a terminal at the existing harbor at Fujairah, but project structure and financing were still unsettled.

Fujairah is about 70 nautical miles south of the Strait along the Gulf of Oman. It’s a major regional bunkering center for shipping. 

The move comes amid heightened Middle East tensions, with the east-coast location offering an alternate route outside the Strait of Hormuz. President Donald Trump has suggested that the U.S. seize control of the strait from Iran, and charge vessels a toll for passage. The report suggests the port plan is still early-stage rather than a confirmed final investment decision.

Jebel Ali is a major hub for U.S. trade into the UAE and wider region, and a frequent liberty/logistics stop for the U.S. Navy. It’s also a gateway for American exporters to reach the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia through re-export and bonded warehousing channels.
U.S. exports to the UAE totaled $31.4 billion in 2025, according to the U.S. Trade Representative, up 16.2% from $27 billion in 2024.

Read more articles by Stuart Chirls here.

Read more:

Iran conflict drives up Asia-US container rate by 276% 

New chief at busy East Coast box gateway

Container ship attacked in Strait of Hormuz as Iran widens war

Savannah opens last piece in project to ease port truck traffic

2M+ import containers to set new record, say retailers

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Stuart Chirls

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.