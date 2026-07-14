DP World plans UAE port, container terminal to bypass Strait of Hormuz: Report

Dubai Ports World plans to develop a new port and container terminal on the east coast of the United Arab Emirates, to bypass the Strait of Hormuz.

The project would be located near Fujairah and lessen dependence on the UAE’s Port of Jebel Ali, the busiest container gateway in the Persian Gulf, according to a report by the Financial Times, citing people familiar with the plans. DP World operates four terminals at Jebel Ali, with annual capacity of about 19 million twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs).

FreightWaves has reached out to DP World for comment.

The report said DP World is in talks on both a brand-new multipurpose port and a terminal at the existing harbor at Fujairah, but project structure and financing were still unsettled.