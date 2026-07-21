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Feds plan nuke power on ships at top US container port

Marad to test nuclear power in a commercial maritime setting

Stuart Chirls
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(Photo: Port of Long Beach)

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration will sign the first-ever agreement with the Port of Long Beach to test small modular reactors (SMRs) for commercial vessels and other potential uses at the port.

A formal announcement is scheduled for Wednesday morning at DOT headquarters in Washington.

Details haven’t been disclosed, but the testing will also extend to power generation at Long Beach, the busiest U.S. container port, Marad said in a release.

Separately, Bluecore Energy – a startup headquartered at the Port of Long Beach with little presence on social media – today said it has raised $10 million to develop floating, barge‑mounted SMRs to power ports and eventually cargo ships. Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson has endorsed the project.

Bluecore Energy has delivered its initial barge and test reactor, and is currently refining components while navigating the necessary engineering, regulatory, and classification processes.

Read more articles by Stuart Chirls here.

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Stuart Chirls

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.