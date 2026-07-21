Feds plan nuke power on ships at top US container port

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration will sign the first-ever agreement with the Port of Long Beach to test small modular reactors (SMRs) for commercial vessels and other potential uses at the port.

A formal announcement is scheduled for Wednesday morning at DOT headquarters in Washington.

Details haven’t been disclosed, but the testing will also extend to power generation at Long Beach, the busiest U.S. container port, Marad said in a release.

Separately, Bluecore Energy – a startup headquartered at the Port of Long Beach with little presence on social media – today said it has raised $10 million to develop floating, barge‑mounted SMRs to power ports and eventually cargo ships. Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson has endorsed the project.