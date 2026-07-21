Logistics Expansion: ITE adds 20,000 chassis to intermodal platform via NACPC deal

Transportation asset manager ITE Management L.P. announced the acquisition of North American Chassis Pool Cooperative, expanding its premium chassis platform to national scale with broad market coverage for intermodal customers.
Privately-held NACPC of Nashville operates 20,000 chassis serving major intermodal markets across North America. The deal brings New York-based ITE’s fleet to 60,000 units, which it said would strengthen its presence across key freight corridors and expand its range of leasing solutions.
No terms were disclosed.
“Milestone, Trend, and NACPC have each built strong businesses with their own identities, but they’re united by a common approach: deep industry expertise, responsive service, and a commitment to quality,” said Darren Hawkins, chief executive of NACPC, in a release. “Bringing these companies together creates a more powerful platform that expands our reach while continuing to deliver the reliable equipment and service our customers expect.”
The strategic consolidation gives ITE a roughly 30% share of the 200,000 chassis operated as part of cooperative pools; chassis availability has been a recurring bottleneck in drayage and port operations. NACPC gains a larger capital base and broader operating footprint; it has long pursued a core model of pooled, interoperable chassis operations to reduce cost and improve availability. NACPC in 2021 acquired chassis maker Pratt.
ITE emphasized its fleet offers coast-to-coast coverage, and a broad range of solutions spanning term leases, daily rentals, chassis pools, and customized programs. All three businesses will initially continue to operate under their existing brands led by Hawkins.
“We see significant opportunity to create long-term value in the chassis market through focused expertise and operational excellence,” said Jennifer Polli, head of Intermodal at ITE Management. “Scaling our chassis leasing platform strengthens our commitment to this essential segment and reinforces ITE’s core strategy.”
Read more articles by Stuart Chirls here.
Read more:
Houthi announce new blockade of key Mideast shipping lane
Sharp decrease in Asia armed robbery against ships in first half of 2026
Saronic picks Texas port for $3B shipyard, betting on defense manufacturing boom
OOCL turnaround on robust trans-Pacific results
NEW: Trade turbulence turns to record volume for top U.S. por
Brokerage Compliance Symposium
The day before F3. Every compliance issue you face - fraud exposure, carrier liability, FMCSA rules, cargo theft, insurance gaps - navigated by attorneys and operators defining best practices in a changing industry.
F3 Awards Dinner
The night before F3. FreightTech100 companies honored. FreightTech 25 and Shipper of Choice winners revealed live. Cocktail reception into dinner and live music - 300 industry leaders in one purpose-built room.
F3: Future of Freight Festival
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.
The day before F3. Every compliance issue you face - fraud exposure, carrier liability, FMCSA rules, cargo theft, insurance gaps - navigated by attorneys and operators defining best practices in a changing industry.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now
The night before F3. FreightTech100 companies honored. FreightTech 25 and Shipper of Choice winners revealed live. Cocktail reception into dinner and live music - 300 industry leaders in one purpose-built room.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now