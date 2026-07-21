Logistics Expansion: ITE adds 20,000 chassis to intermodal platform via NACPC deal

Transportation asset manager ITE Management L.P. announced the acquisition of North American Chassis Pool Cooperative, expanding its premium chassis platform to national scale with broad market coverage for intermodal customers.

Privately-held NACPC of Nashville operates 20,000 chassis serving major intermodal markets across North America. The deal brings New York-based ITE’s fleet to 60,000 units, which it said would strengthen its presence across key freight corridors and expand its range of leasing solutions.

No terms were disclosed.

“Milestone, Trend, and NACPC have each built strong businesses with their own identities, but they’re united by a common approach: deep industry expertise, responsive service, and a commitment to quality,” said Darren Hawkins, chief executive of NACPC, in a release. “Bringing these companies together creates a more powerful platform that expands our reach while continuing to deliver the reliable equipment and service our customers expect.”