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Logistics Expansion: ITE adds 20,000 chassis to intermodal platform via NACPC deal

Acquisition scales fleet to 60,000 chassis

Stuart Chirls
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(Photo: ITE)

Transportation asset manager ITE Management L.P. announced the acquisition of North American Chassis Pool Cooperative, expanding its premium chassis platform to national scale with broad market coverage for intermodal customers.

Privately-held NACPC of Nashville operates 20,000 chassis serving major intermodal markets across North America. The deal brings New York-based ITE’s fleet to 60,000 units, which it said would strengthen its presence across key freight corridors and expand its range of leasing solutions.

No terms were disclosed.

“Milestone, Trend, and NACPC have each built strong businesses with their own identities, but they’re united by a common approach: deep industry expertise, responsive service, and a commitment to quality,” said Darren Hawkins, chief executive of NACPC, in a release. “Bringing these companies together creates a more powerful platform that expands our reach while continuing to deliver the reliable equipment and service our customers expect.”

The strategic consolidation gives ITE a roughly 30% share of the 200,000 chassis operated as part of cooperative pools; chassis availability has been a recurring bottleneck in drayage and port operations. NACPC gains a larger capital base and broader operating footprint; it has long pursued a core model of pooled, interoperable chassis operations to reduce cost and improve availability. NACPC in 2021 acquired chassis maker Pratt.

ITE emphasized its fleet offers coast-to-coast coverage, and a broad range of solutions spanning term leases, daily rentals, chassis pools, and customized programs. All three businesses will initially continue to operate under their existing brands led by Hawkins.

“We see significant opportunity to create long-term value in the chassis market through focused expertise and operational excellence,” said Jennifer Polli, head of Intermodal at ITE Management. “Scaling our chassis leasing platform strengthens our commitment to this essential segment and reinforces ITE’s core strategy.”

Read more articles by Stuart Chirls here.

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Stuart Chirls

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.