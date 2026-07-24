New test program puts nuclear container ships on the horizon

A stealth project to develop alternative power for cargo shipping just went nuclear.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration and the Port of Long Beach have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation to develop small modular reactor (SMR) technology to power commercial vessels and port operations.

“This first-of-its-kind partnership with Marad allows us to leverage strong federal leadership and private sector innovation to catalyze SMR technology as we safely and securely support the next generation of shipping,” said Port of Long Beach Chief Executive Noel Hacegaba, at a signing ceremony at the port this week. “We’re building the port of the future in Long Beach, where we’ve led in global trade by moving $300 billion in cargo annually to support 2.7 million American jobs, and we will continue our tradition of leadership as we partner to advance nuclear energy in maritime and beyond.”

The port revealed that it recently signed a lease agreement with BlueCore Energy Inc., a private sector manufacturer located on port property that is developing barge-mounted reactor technology.

Marad in May issued a Request for Information on the development of U.S.-built commercial SMR tech for the marine transportation system. “This milestone agreement with the Port of Long Beach brings cutting-edge Small Modular Reactor technology into active testing,” said Marad Administrator Stephen Carmel, at the signing. “It ensures our maritime supply chains stay operational under any contingency while training the next generation of high-skilled American mariners.” The pact also marks a milestone in what has become a new golden age in alternative power, with ship fuels ranging from traditional bunker diesel to hybrid dual-fuel systems utilizing liquefied natural gas, ammonia, and even sail. Development, if successful, could see operation of the first domestic nuclear-powered merchant ship since the S.S. Savannah in 1959. Russia currently operates a single nuclear commercial vessel, the Sevmorput, as well as a fleet of nuclear-powered civilian icebreakers. “This Memorandum of Cooperation with Marad positions the Port of Long Beach to help develop energy sources for the goods movement industry while maintaining our role as the premier gateway for trans-Pacific trade,” said Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners President Frank Colonna. “This aligns well with our track record of testing and demonstrating innovative new technologies at the Port of Long Beach.” The project comes as Long Beach, with neighboring Los Angeles the busiest U.S. port, forecast container volume to double by 2050. The port and Marad under the agreement will collaborate with the Coast Guard, the Department of Energy and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to define operational protocols, safety standards and inspection processes needed to support the safe arrival and servicing of SMR-powered vessels at U.S. ports, as well as to develop and share other best practices. The pact includes no funding or procurement requirements. Marad homeports two Ready Reserve vessels at Long Beach, one of 18 designated Commercial Strategic Seaports in the U.S., supporting military and supply chain functions during national emergencies. Why it matters: The project could open the door to the use of nuclear power in the supply chain. Read more articles by Stuart Chirls here. Read more: Shipbuilders could see billions of dollars from defense spending bill Walkout by union dockworkers shuts down Oakland terminals Ocean rates weaker after tariff-driven peak season Feds plan nuke power on ships at top US container port Logistics expansion: ITE adds 20,000 chassis to intermodal platform via NACPC deal