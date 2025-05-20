Georgia carrier disputes top creditors’ claims in bankruptcy filing

BMX Transport filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Georgia on Tuesday.

According to the filing obtained by FreightWaves, the Gainesville, Georgia-based trucking company owes $1 million-$10million in liabilities to between 100 and 199 creditors. The company has $1 million-$10 million in estimated assets.

The two top creditors have claims disputed by BMX. One is a $250,000 unliquidated negligence claim from Rhona Michelle Crenshaw for a vehicle accident, and the other is a $246,194 reimbursement of property damage to Chicago-based law firm TBK Thompson Brody & Kaplan.

The third-largest claim, which is undisputed, is from Pawnee Leasing Corp. for $159,350.

BMX is also being sued in federal court for $141,392 by another creditor, Old Second National Bank, for allegedly defaulting on an equipment financing agreement.

According to SAFER data, BMX employs 52 drivers and operates 49 power units. The general freight carrier has been involved in five crashes over the past two years, two of which reported injuries.