Georgia court determines DAT violated factoring non-compete with OTR Capital

Load board and data company DAT has been told to stop its factoring operations In a decision handed down Thursday afternoon.

Introduction to the Case

On June 10, 2025, the Superior Court of Cobb County, Georgia, granted emergency relief to OTR Capital, ordering DAT Solutions to suspend operations of its Outgo subsidiary and comply with a 2021 non-compete agreement. The court found that OTR was likely to succeed in its claims and faced “a substantial threat of irreparable harm” without immediate judicial intervention.

The dispute alleges that DAT Solutions breached non-compete and confidentiality provisions by acquiring Outgo, Inc., a factoring service provider competing directly with OTR in the transportation sector. The court’s emergency order requires DAT to cease competitive actions through Outgo and stop using a “blue checkmark” on its digital platforms.



