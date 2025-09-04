Georgia lands $300M in manufacturing and logistics Investments

Georgia is strengthening its position as a key logistics and manufacturing hub, attracting more than $300 million in investments from global companies.

Recent announcements include projects from Stellantis, JS Link America, and PermaCold Logistics.

Global automotive manufacturer Stellantis will invest $41 million in a new 421,000-square-foot Mopar Parts Distribution Center in Forsyth, about 60 miles south of Atlanta. The project will create 90 jobs and expand the company’s U.S. parts distribution network.

“This facility represents a critical investment in Mopar’s long-term growth strategy and our ability to support the dedicated workforce that drives our success,” Darren Bradshaw, senior vice president of Mopar North America, said in a news release.