Georgia lands $300M in manufacturing and logistics Investments

Stellantis, JS Link America and PermaCold announce projects, creating 660 jobs

Noi Mahoney
Georgia expands its role as logistics hub by snagging over $300 million in recent weeks. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)
Key Takeaways:

  • Georgia is attracting significant investments in logistics and manufacturing, exceeding $300 million.
  • Stellantis is investing $41 million in a new parts distribution center, creating 90 jobs.
  • JS Link America is investing $223 million in a rare earth permanent magnet plant, generating 520 jobs.
  • PermaCold Logistics is building a $60 million cold storage facility near the Port of Savannah, adding 50 jobs.
Georgia is strengthening its position as a key logistics and manufacturing hub, attracting more than $300 million in investments from global companies.

Recent announcements include projects from Stellantis, JS Link America, and PermaCold Logistics.

Global automotive manufacturer Stellantis will invest $41 million in a new 421,000-square-foot Mopar Parts Distribution Center in Forsyth, about 60 miles south of Atlanta. The project will create 90 jobs and expand the company’s U.S. parts distribution network.

“This facility represents a critical investment in Mopar’s long-term growth strategy and our ability to support the dedicated workforce that drives our success,” Darren Bradshaw, senior vice president of Mopar North America, said in a news release.

In Columbus, JS Link America is investing $223 million in a rare earth permanent magnet plant expected to generate 520 jobs. The 130,000-square-foot facility will produce 3,000 tons annually and is slated to open in late 2027.

JS Link America, a unit of South Korea–based JS Link, pointed to Georgia’s tax climate and skilled workforce as key draws.

“JS Link plans to be a part of a value chain focused entirely on Western nations to meet the growing demand for permanent magnets sourced from strategic allies such as Korea,” Jun Y. Lee, JS Link America Inc.’s CEO, said in a news release. “This new chain will cover the entire process, from the procurement of essential rare-earth materials to the final manufacturing of the magnets.”

Cold storage specialists Ti Cold and Karis Cold have broken ground on a $60 million PermaCold Logistics facility in Darien. The site, off I-95 in Tidewaters Industrial Park, will hold more than 30,000 pallets and add 50 jobs. The cold storage location is about an hour from the Port of Savannah.

