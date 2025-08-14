South Korea goes big in Georgia: $287M fund fuels global supply chain play

Korea Ocean Business Corp. (KOBC) recently completed the purchase of a $120 million logistics center in Dalton, Georgia, according to a news release.

The South Korean state-backed maritime financial firm has created a public-private fund — known as the Global Logistics Supply Chain Investment Fund — that could reach up to $287 million, and is aimed at snapping up logistics warehouses across Georgia.

The goal is to improve supply chain competitiveness for Korean-owned firms selling products in the U.S., KOBC officials said.

KOBC made the Dalton acquisition through a partnership with Korean logistics company LX Pantos.