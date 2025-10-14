Get the newest Compliance Crunch research

As the trucking industry grapples with complex challenges, the latest insights from the “Compliance Crunch” white paper shed light on pivotal changes reshaping U.S. trucking capacity. The paper will be discussed at a SONAR – GenLogs webinar on Tuesday afternoon.
Recent enforcement actions by immigration law officials and highway patrols have intensified scrutiny along major interstate corridors, leading to a marked effect on truck availability. These measures, primarily aimed at curbing illegal immigration activities, have inadvertently tightened trucking capacity. Non-citizen drivers, fearing detention or deportation, have increasingly ceased operations, thereby contributing to a sudden exit of capacity from the market.
“Compliance Crunch,” developed by SONAR’s Head of Freight Market Intelligence, Zach Strickland, alongside Thomas Wasson from FreightWaves and Ryan Joyce, CEO of GenLogs, dives deep into these emerging trends. It provides a comprehensive analysis of how these regulatory pressures, coupled with heightened immigration enforcement, are influencing regional rate impacts and mode shifts. This abrupt contraction of capacity is not driven by a surge in demand but rather by immigration actions causing many non-citizen drivers to reconsider their role in the industry.
This shift in dynamics has led to notable fluctuations in spot rates across several U.S. markets. According to the white paper, regions such as Gary, Indiana, saw spot rates skyrocket by up to 42%, a clear indication of declining capacity rather than increased demand. The white paper utilizes data from SONAR to outline these market reactions and explains how the convergence of immigration policy and trucking operations has culminated in what experts are calling the ‘Compliance Crunch.’
Moreover, the research highlights that over the past month, there has been a noticeable decline in the number of unique USDOT numbers on the roads, a metric synonymous with active carriers. Specifically, a -6.7% decrease was observed between September and October 2025, underscoring the significant impact of enforcement activities on carrier operations. Such a contraction is unprecedented and suggests a delicate balance within the trucking market that could escalate if enforcement actions persist.
To navigate these changes and mitigate their impact, the white paper recommends several strategic measures for brokers and shippers. Real-time insights from SONAR help industry stakeholders anticipate market disruptions, while GenLogs’ capacity sourcing tools enhance the ability to secure trusted carriers amid the turmoil. The leveraging of advanced intelligence to adapt to these volatile conditions is crucial for maintaining a competitive edge.
In a rapidly evolving landscape, informed decision-making becomes paramount. To equip industry professionals with the necessary insights and strategies, we invite you to download the full “Compliance Crunch” white paper and join us for an exclusive webinar on Tuesday, October 14th at 2 PM ET. This event will feature in-depth discussions with industry leaders who will provide foresight into upcoming trends and practical advice for responding to these challenges.
To ensure your business remains agile in the face of the Compliance Crunch, register for the webinar today and download the white paper to access expert knowledge that will guide you through these turbulent times. Navigate capacity constraints with confidence and stay ahead with SONAR and GenLogs’ actionable insights.