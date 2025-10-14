Get the newest Compliance Crunch research

As the trucking industry grapples with complex challenges, the latest insights from the “Compliance Crunch” white paper shed light on pivotal changes reshaping U.S. trucking capacity. The paper will be discussed at a SONAR – GenLogs webinar on Tuesday afternoon.

Recent enforcement actions by immigration law officials and highway patrols have intensified scrutiny along major interstate corridors, leading to a marked effect on truck availability. These measures, primarily aimed at curbing illegal immigration activities, have inadvertently tightened trucking capacity. Non-citizen drivers, fearing detention or deportation, have increasingly ceased operations, thereby contributing to a sudden exit of capacity from the market.

“Compliance Crunch,” developed by SONAR’s Head of Freight Market Intelligence, Zach Strickland, alongside Thomas Wasson from FreightWaves and Ryan Joyce, CEO of GenLogs, dives deep into these emerging trends. It provides a comprehensive analysis of how these regulatory pressures, coupled with heightened immigration enforcement, are influencing regional rate impacts and mode shifts. This abrupt contraction of capacity is not driven by a surge in demand but rather by immigration actions causing many non-citizen drivers to reconsider their role in the industry.

This shift in dynamics has led to notable fluctuations in spot rates across several U.S. markets. According to the white paper, regions such as Gary, Indiana, saw spot rates skyrocket by up to 42%, a clear indication of declining capacity rather than increased demand. The white paper utilizes data from SONAR to outline these market reactions and explains how the convergence of immigration policy and trucking operations has culminated in what experts are calling the ‘Compliance Crunch.’