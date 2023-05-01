Get up to 2 months of free access to SONAR data

Building on the momentum of integrating SONAR into third-party software providers’ applications, FreightWaves is announcing a free trial of SONAR data that lives in our partners’ platforms.

The free trial begins Monday, May 1, and runs through July 1. The data will be available through 12 FreightTech partners: 3PL Systems, Atlassys TMS, Descartes Aljex, Descartes MacroPoint, FreightFriend, Goodship, Hubtek, OmnisTMS, Revenova, Tai, Winmore and Zuum.

The free trial ends July 1 for all participants, meaning the sooner a company signs up, the longer the access to the integrated SONAR data, including TRAC Spot Rate data.

“There’s no risk. If you move fast, you get to test-drive integrated SONAR data for free in your software tool, where and when you take action, for up to two months,” said Amy Hart Phillips, senior vice president of strategic partnerships and execution at FreightWaves. “That’s a powerful proposition. Users of data like TRAC Spot Rate [which is integrated in all the participating partners’ platforms] will tell you they see a difference to their business outcomes immediately.”

How to access the free trial

Click here to sign up through FreightWaves.

Alternatively, contact the following FreightWaves SONAR-integrated partners to get started: 3PL Systems, Atlassys TMS, Descartes Aljex, Descartes MacroPoint, FreightFriend, Goodship, Hubtek, OmnisTMS, Revenova, Tai, Winmore and Zuum.