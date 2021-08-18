Getting creative with sales strategy — Put That Coffee Down

Surge Transportation is the fastest growing 3PL in the logistics space today. Based in Chicago and Jacksonville, they offer unrestricted access to almost all accounts, limitless territory, and a chance to be a key player in a growing company. To find out more email jobs@eric-lisciandrellosurgetransportation-com

Getting out of a sales rut can be difficult, but it can be overcome by using creative solutions. Kevin Hill and Richie Daigle outline some of the tactics sellers can use to switch up their sales game.

They welcome Joe Ferreira, author of “Uncomfortable Inclusion: How To Build A Culture Of High Performance In Life And Work,” to this episode of Put That Coffee Down to talk about how creative strategy can help save a sinking business ship.

The three discuss how getting creative can mean taking an introspective look at company culture and finding new ways to handle old business practices.



