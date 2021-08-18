  • ITVI.USA
Getting creative with sales strategy — Put That Coffee Down

Sales doesn’t have to be boring

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixWednesday, August 18, 2021
1 minute read

Surge Transportation is the fastest growing 3PL in the logistics space today. Based in Chicago and Jacksonville, they offer unrestricted access to almost all accounts, limitless territory, and a chance to be a key player in a growing company. To find out more email jobs@eric-lisciandrellosurgetransportation-com

Getting out of a sales rut can be difficult, but it can be overcome by using creative solutions. Kevin Hill and Richie Daigle outline some of the tactics sellers can use to switch up their sales game. 

They welcome Joe Ferreira, author of “Uncomfortable Inclusion: How To Build A Culture Of High Performance In Life And Work,” to this episode of Put That Coffee Down to talk about how creative strategy can help save a sinking business ship. 

The three discuss how getting creative can mean taking an introspective look at company culture and finding new ways to handle old business practices. 

You can find more Put That Coffee Down episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixWednesday, August 18, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

