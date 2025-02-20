Getting US industrial production unstuck

Industrial production in the United States has been in a rut since the Great Financial Crisis of 2008-2009. Despite periods of economic growth over the past 15 years, manufacturing output has struggled to regain its pre-crisis momentum. This stagnation presents a significant challenge for policymakers and business leaders alike.

This is JP Hampstead, co-host of the Bring It Home podcast with Craig Fuller. Welcome to the 14th edition of our newsletter, which asks if industrial policy is the way to get U.S. industrial production unstuck.

Since 2011, U.S. manufacturing productivity has hit a ceiling and even declined in some years. This stagnation isn’t mirrored in other sectors of the economy, with service industries picking up the slack in overall productivity growth. The situation is particularly concerning when compared to other advanced economies – countries like Germany, South Korea and France have managed to increase their manufacturing productivity over the same period.

Several factors contribute to the stagnation in U.S. industrial production. There has been significant underinvestment in machinery and equipment, with U.S. manufacturers demonstrating reluctance to adopt new technologies and to invest in capital infrastructure. This hesitation has resulted in many American factories relying on outdated machinery, which hampers efficiency and innovation. Furthermore, the widening gap between the most and least productive manufacturers has led to a concentration of industry power. Only a select few companies are pushing technological boundaries, while the majority fall behind.



