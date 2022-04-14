Global logistics giant Ceva cutting 146 jobs in Ohio
Ceva’s WARN notice states layoffs start in mid-June
Global giant Ceva Logistics has notified 146 workers that it will permanently shutter half of its facility in Groveport, Ohio, starting in June.
Ceva Logistics, which is owned by French container carrier CMA CGM, said in a letter to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services on Tuesday that it will close the east portion of the facility, located near Columbus, by Sept. 30. An active Ceva business will continue operations on the west side of the Groveport facility.
According to the 3PL’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) notice, the first employee cuts will take place the week of June 13, with additional separation dates scheduled for the weeks of July 18 and Aug. 15.
WARN notices are required under federal law for companies to provide employees 60 days’ notice of a possible plant closure or mass layoff.
Supply chain operations specialists, dock supervisors and material handlers are among the affected nonunion employees who will lose their jobs, according to the notice.
As of publication time, Ceva Logistics had not responded to FreightWaves’ request seeking comment about the closure.
In January, CMA CGM announced a tentative deal to acquire a 51% stake in Colis Privé Group, a French last-mile company, to strengthen its subsidiary, Ceva Logistics.
Worldwide, Ceva Logistics employs about 98,000 employees in 160 countries and recorded $12 billion in revenue in 2021.
This is a developing story
Read related articles:
Utah trucking company shutters livestock division after 37 years
Carrier fights $47,000 tow bill in Wyoming; towing company disputes total
Indiana trucking company files bankruptcy after FMCSA orders operations halt
Watch FreightWaves NOW here:
Register today for the Future of Supply Chain #FOSC22
The leading voices in supply chain are coming to Rogers, Arkansas, on May 9-10.
*limited term pricing available.