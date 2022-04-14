Global logistics giant Ceva cutting 146 jobs in Ohio

Global giant Ceva Logistics has notified 146 workers that it will permanently shutter half of its facility in Groveport, Ohio, starting in June.

Ceva Logistics, which is owned by French container carrier CMA CGM, said in a letter to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services on Tuesday that it will close the east portion of the facility, located near Columbus, by Sept. 30. An active Ceva business will continue operations on the west side of the Groveport facility.

WARN notices are required under federal law for companies to provide employees 60 days’ notice of a possible plant closure or mass layoff.

Supply chain operations specialists, dock supervisors and material handlers are among the affected nonunion employees who will lose their jobs, according to the notice.

Chart: Ceva Logistics WARN notice

As of publication time, Ceva Logistics had not responded to FreightWaves’ request seeking comment about the closure.

In January, CMA CGM announced a tentative deal to acquire a 51% stake in Colis Privé Group, a French last-mile company, to strengthen its subsidiary, Ceva Logistics.

Worldwide, Ceva Logistics employs about 98,000 employees in 160 countries and recorded $12 billion in revenue in 2021.

This is a developing story

