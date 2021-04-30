  • ITVI.USA
NewsTrucking

GM to invest $1B to build electric vehicles in Mexico

Plant in Ramos Arizpe could begin producing electric vehicles by 2023

Noi Mahoney Noi MahoneyFriday, April 30, 2021
2 82 1 minute read
GM’s announcement represents the first major investment for an electric vehicle factory in Mexico. Pictured are Chevy Volts at a charging station. (Photo: GM)

General Motors (NYSE: GM) announced Thursday it will invest $1 billion in a manufacturing complex in Ramos Arizpe, Mexico, that will build electric vehicles by 2023. 

“This investment will serve to prepare the complex for an expansion in the assembly and global propulsion systems plants, in order to make the Ramos Arizpe facility the company’s fifth manufacturing site in North America,” GM said in a statement.

The announcement represents the first major investment for an electric vehicle factory in Mexico. The $1 billion investment will transform the Ramos Arizpe plant into the fifth GM North America manufacturing site to produce electric vehicles.

The complex in Mexico will join the EV plants in Spring Hill, Tennessee, Detroit-Hamtramck and Lake Orion, Michigan, and Ingersoll, Ontario.

GM said the first stage of the project will include building a new paint plant at the Ramos Arizpe site, which will begin operations in June.

The Ramos Arizpe factory currently assembles the Chevrolet Equinox and Blazer models, along with engines and transmissions.

“We are very proud to contribute to GM’s vision of zero collisions, zero emissions, zero congestion by contributing to the manufacture of electric vehicles,” said Francisco Garza, president and CEO of General Motors de Mexico, in a statement.

The Ramos Arizpe factory opened in 1981 and currently employs about 5,600 people. Ramos Arizpe is about 179 miles south of Laredo, Texas. 

The United Auto Workers criticized GM’s decision to build EVs in Mexico.

“At a time when General Motors is asking for a significant investment by the U.S. government in subsidizing electric vehicles, this is a slap in the face for not only UAW members and their families but also for U.S. taxpayers and the American workforce,” Terry Dittes, UAW vice president, said in a statement.

GM responded to the UAW statement by noting its more than $9 billion investment in U.S. electric vehicle factories or battery plants in a joint venture with LG Energy Solution, The Associated Press reported. The plants would employ about 9,000 people.

Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney is a Texas-based journalist who covers Mexico cross-border trucking, logistics and trade for FreightWaves. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in English in 1999. Mahoney has more than 20 years experience as journalist, working for newspapers in Florida, Maryland and Texas. Contact nmahoney@freightwaves.com

  2. The Biden administration’s corporate tax plans will have US companies heading overseas as fast as possible, as they were before Trump’s tax cuts convinced them to stay. Look for headquarters to move abroad to avoid taxation of worldwide income.

    Reply

