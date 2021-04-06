Gnarlywood chooses inVia Robotics for fulfilment operations

One of the biggest names in Hollywood merchandise sales has chosen an e-commerce fulfilment system from inVia Robotics.

Gnarlywood Group, which provides backend merchandise fulfillment operations for some of the nation’s largest entertainment brands, will deploy inVia’s Logic artificial intelligence-powered warehouse execution system (WES) at its Carlsbad, California, warehouse. Gnarlywood will eventually add inVia’s Picker autonomous mobile robots as part of efforts to modernize and automate its fulfillment operations.

“We needed a technology partner that could deliver immediate productivity gains, as well as a path to full warehouse automation in parallel with our plans for business growth,” said Dayton Hicks, founder and CEO at Gnarlywood. “inVia provides a unique solution that includes the most advanced warehouse technology and the ability for us to integrate it over time with maximum benefit and minimal disruption. We have big expansion plans and want a partner that can ensure we’re always benefiting from the most advanced technology. We knew we found that with inVia.”

Like most fulfillment operations, Gnarlywood has seen significant growth in the past year. The deployment of inVia’s software-only Logic solution will help Gnarlywood better position inventory, direct pickers to take the most efficient path, and coordinate the movements of warehouse staff and equipment. According to inVia, Logic leads to a two- to threefold increase in productivity.

Gnarlywood will eventually add inVia’s Picker robots in new mobile fulfillment centers that allow the firm to scale to meet ever-changing demand.

“inVia’s scalable system will dramatically improve Gnarlywood’s order fulfillment productivity and accuracy, enabling their business to keep up with growing customer demand,” said Lior Elazary, co-founder and CEO of inVia Robotics. “The flexible nature of inVia’s system allows for quick implementation and the ability to adapt as business needs change. We’re excited to become a partner to Gnarlywood as their business scales.”

Last month, inVia signed up full-service logistics company Cargo Cove to use its solutions. Cargo Cove is automating operations at its Jacksonville, Florida, e-commerce facility.

Click for more Modern Shipper articles by Brian Straight.

