Gnosis Freight adds Walmart veteran Gary Adams to its board

Gnosis Freight has brought on a supply chain heavyweight with deep roots at one of the world’s largest retailers.

The company announced Wednesday that Gary M. Adams, who spent more than three decades at Walmart including 18 years as a company officer, has joined its board of directors. Adams most recently served as head of global logistics, a role that capped a career spanning international expansion and major domestic operations.

He led logistics for Walmart’s International Division for eight years during a stretch of rapid global growth, then returned stateside to run supply chain for the West Business Unit, Sam’s Club and global logistics. Under his leadership, Walmart modernized supplier integration and logistics operations, turning what had been a cost center into a technology-driven advantage.

“Gary helped build and operate one of the most sophisticated supply chain organizations in the world,” said Austin McCombs, Gnosis CEO and co-founder. “He understands the complexity of managing global networks across markets, partners and regulatory environments — and the enterprise consequences when execution breaks down. Our customers operate at that same scale, where timing directly influences revenue, margin and customer commitments. Gary’s experience strengthens our ability to deliver consistent, measurable results for the world’s most demanding supply chain operators with our AI-native technology.”

The timing of the appointment isn’t accidental. Global trade continues to wrestle with geopolitical volatility and operational complexity, forcing shippers and logistics providers to take a hard look at the systems that actually move freight day to day. Adams didn’t mince words about the core challenge. “The gap between when execution data becomes available and when decisions need to be made has been one of the hardest problems in global logistics,” he said. “Gnosis has built the AI-native solutions that turn real-time freight data into actionable intelligence before costs lock in. I look forward to supporting the team as they scale this platform for enterprise supply chains.” Adams’ seat on the board was sourced through Vista Equity Partners’ external board program. The private equity firm, which invests in Gnosis, launched the initiative in 2017 to identify, train and place qualified directors at its portfolio companies using its broader ecosystem and resources. Gnosis Freight, based in Charleston, develops an AI-native global freight operating system centered on its Container Lifecycle Management platform. The company sits between traditional planning tools and physical execution. It aims to give cargo owners, ocean carriers, forwarders, truckers and 3PLs a single source of trusted, real-time execution data across commercial boundaries.