GoExpidi scaling model to disrupt middleman-based supply chain in oilfield equipment

Company upending how parts, machinery being delivered in oil patch operations and growing in other manufacturing

John Kingston
This fireside chat recap is from Thursday,  the third day of FreightWaves’ Global Supply Chain Week.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Disrupting the oilfield equipment supply chain 

DETAILS: Distributing oilfield parts and equipment has long been the classic structure of a manufacturer selling to a physical distributor that then sells that inventory on to the final user. GoExpedi, an e-commerce-based company, is trying to cut out that middleman and using machine learning to also better manage customer needs. CEO and co-founder Tim Neal sits down with FreightWaves to discuss the company’s approach. 

KEY QUOTES FROM NEAL:

What GoExpidi is focused on is disruption in this brick-and-mortar world. We’re focused on the remote industrial supply chain.”

“If you look at ordering from a traditional distributor, they have a catalog that is their inventory. We took a different approach. We digitized the industry’s PDF catalog and built an e-commerce platform for our customers. So no longer are you making a phone call and somebody in the back is checking the SKUs for you. We put that in the hands of the end user. “


“We took an approach similar to Amazon. They started with books. We also started with very specific product categories and built out our product portfolio. “

“We have six locations and 97% coverage throughout the U.S. for deliveries in four days because we operate a hub-and-spoke model.”

