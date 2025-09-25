Greenlane tackles EV charging concerns with ‘Charge On Us’ dealer program

Commercial electric vehicle (EV) truck sales are poised to become easier with the recent launch of Greenlane’s “Charge On Us” dealer program. One challenge when buying a new EV is determining where to charge it. The “Charge On Us” program provides $500 in charging credits and a six-month complimentary subscription to Greenlane’s Edge platform.

“We’ve put together an offer that includes a charging credit dealers can apply and pass on to their customers for the trucks. We’re giving them a one-year subscription to the network, essentially a membership, so they get discounted Gold pricing,” Patrick Macdonald-King, CEO of Greenlane, said in an interview with FreightWaves. “We’re very focused on the total cost of ownership, but much of this is based on the total cost of entry.”

Velocity Truck Centers, one of the largest dealership networks in North America with locations in California, Nevada, Arizona, Australia, and Canada, is the first dealer to join the program. The collaboration allows dealerships to offer customers the ability to run EV truck pilot projects without waiting six months for charging infrastructure installation.

“We’re enabling dealerships to focus on selling more trucks and not worry about seeking infrastructure at their facilities or coordinating and consulting with their customers on how to do it,” Macdonald-King said.