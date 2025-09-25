Greenlane tackles EV charging concerns with ‘Charge On Us’ dealer program

Commercial electric vehicle (EV) truck sales are poised to become easier with the recent launch of Greenlane’s “Charge On Us” dealer program. One challenge when buying a new EV is determining where to charge it. The “Charge On Us” program provides $500 in charging credits and a six-month complimentary subscription to Greenlane’s Edge platform.
“We’ve put together an offer that includes a charging credit dealers can apply and pass on to their customers for the trucks. We’re giving them a one-year subscription to the network, essentially a membership, so they get discounted Gold pricing,” Patrick Macdonald-King, CEO of Greenlane, said in an interview with FreightWaves. “We’re very focused on the total cost of ownership, but much of this is based on the total cost of entry.”
Velocity Truck Centers, one of the largest dealership networks in North America with locations in California, Nevada, Arizona, Australia, and Canada, is the first dealer to join the program. The collaboration allows dealerships to offer customers the ability to run EV truck pilot projects without waiting six months for charging infrastructure installation.
“We’re enabling dealerships to focus on selling more trucks and not worry about seeking infrastructure at their facilities or coordinating and consulting with their customers on how to do it,” Macdonald-King said.
The partnership addresses another underreported challenge: Many companies operate in leased facilities where investing in charging infrastructure doesn’t make financial sense. “Large companies that don’t own their facilities might be on a seven-year lease where they don’t want to spend two years building infrastructure, especially if they might not be at the location in a couple of years,” Macdonald-King said.
While some fleet operators prefer dedicated charging facilities, Greenlane sees significant advantages in public infrastructure, especially as fleets scale. This is particularly relevant as megawatt-capable trucks from manufacturers like Tesla, Volvo, and Daimler enter the market in the coming years, requiring significantly more power than current models.
This announcement comes as Greenlane continues to expand its charging network. Greenlane’s network includes its flagship center in Colton, California, with planned facilities along the Interstate 10 corridor in Blythe, California, and greater Phoenix.
The company’s flagship facility in Colton features 41 chargers with 82 ports, while the upcoming Blythe location will include about 100 parking spots, designed specifically to support corridor operations rather than overnight parking. These locations also include amenities such as restrooms, Wi-Fi, and 24/7 security.
Greenlane is a public charging infrastructure company, part of a joint venture with BlackRock, Daimler Truck, and NextEra Energy Resources as partners.