Greenscreens.ai launches Capacity On Tap to make load transactions faster

Pricing platform Greenscreens.ai has launched a new feature, Capacity On Tap, to enable its users to access their capacity networks and make efficient and thorough decisions when pairing loads with drivers.

Matthew Silver, Greenscreens.ai’s vice president of strategic partnerships, told FreightWaves the integrations that power Capacity On Tap will help the company’s broker customers make load transactions faster with everything on one page.

“We learned that many capacity providers are not well integrated into the broker’s TMS, brokers toggle between many browser tabs and can forget their logins and it is cumbersome to recall what site to use for certain capacity types or regions. By aggregating the aggregators, as we like to say, brokers get all their capacity sources in a single pane of glass without having to reenter data. The time savings is huge on a per-load basis and helping brokers reduce the friction within the load life cycle is one of our missions,” Silver said.

Greenscreens.ai is currently integrating technologies into its new feature, including from capacity partners like CargoChief, FreightFriend, Yat.ai, Isometric Technologies, Highway and Truckstop.

“Each of our Capacity On Tap partners has their own secret sauce to validate and rank capacity. We allow them to return results to our platform that is more upstream in the load life cycle from where their tools may have previously been placed. This yields more user activity as well as eliminates mouse clicks and keystrokes for our mutual users,” Silver said.

He went on to explain that since Greenscreens.ai’s focus is helping its customers make smarter pricing choices through business insights and dynamic pricing tools, the aggregating of aggregators into Greenscreens.ai’s platform creates a technology stack that remains neutral in the process of tendering loads to carriers.





“As former brokerage operators, our team understands that brokers need optionality and neutrality in a platform. Bringing multiple sources of capacity is just the beginning for Capacity On Tap,” Silver said. “As we partner with additional providers we will not only add capacity volume but also bring in ratings around on-time metrics and reviews so that our mutual users can select the right driver for the load. We will work with our customer advisory board and partners to understand what pain points brokers have and address those challenges with our partners. We have a belief that we are better together.”

Greenscreens.ai was recently named a FreightWaves’ Freight Tech 100 innovator and nominated for the FreightTech 25, which will be announced at the Future of Freight Festival in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on Nov. 9.

