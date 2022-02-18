GSCW chat: Proterra buying and selling into a broken supply chain

This fireside chat is from Auto Day of FreightWaves’ Global Supply Chain Week. Day 4 focuses on truck manufacturers, suppliers and advanced technologies.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Scaling critical electrification components in a supply chain crisis

DETAILS: From running the $1 billion sustainability effort at Delta Airlines just two years ago, Gareth Joyce joined and quickly moved up to CEO at electric bus and battery maker Proterra Inc. He is now guiding Proterra’s effort to reach scale as a supplier and consumer of electrification components.

SPEAKER: Gareth Joyce, CEO, Proterra Inc.

BIO: Joyce joined Proterra in 2020 as president of Proterra Powered and Energy, applying his background in sustainability leadership. He was promoted to president of the growth-stage company before assuming his current role in January. Before Delta, Joyce held a variety of senior leadership positions with Mercedes-Benz throughout South Africa, Europe and North America, including CEO of Mercedes-Benz Canada.

KEY QUOTES FROM GARETH JOYCE