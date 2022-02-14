GSCW chat: Ryder System unveils new functionality on RyderShare platform
Ryder customers ‘now have the ability to see everything happening in and around the four walls of their warehouse’
FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Ryder System technology announcement.
DETAILS: Ryder System’s Kendra Phillips and Mike McAllister, editor in chief at FreightWaves, discuss how Ryder’s latest warehouse-related product provides customers with true end-to-end visibility.
SPEAKER: Phillips is the chief technology officer and vice president of new products for Ryder System.
BIO: Phillips is responsible for overseeing the evaluation, development and deployment of emerging technologies and digital products required to build out innovation across Ryder’s supply chain and dedicated transportation businesses.
KEY QUOTES FROM PHILLIPS
The FREIGHTWAVES TOP 500 For-Hire Carriers list includes Ryder System (No. 22).