Gulf & Atlantic Railways rebrands as Pinsly Railroad Co.

Updated on May 1, 2024 at 4:48 p.m. CDT to add more information about Gulf & Atlantic Railways’ other railroads.

Gulf & Atlantic Railways LLC announced on Wednesday that it is rebranding as Pinsly Railroad Co. The name change comes after the October 2023 acquisition of Pioneer Valley Railroad, the final railroad company owned by Pinsly.

Pinsly Railroad Co. is the second-oldest short-line railway holding company in North America, dating back to 1938. In a press release from Pinsly Railroad Co., CEO Ryan Ratledge said the renaming will not change operations at any of the railroads.

“It is under this iconic name that we are excited to run and grow our portfolio of railroad, warehousing, transloading and trucking businesses,” Ratledge said in the emailed release. “Our team is committed to continuing the admirable Pinsly track record for safety and service.”



