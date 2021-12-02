GXO expands relationship with MYXfitness, opening Atlanta DC

Continuing a string of wins for GXO Logistics, the company on Thursday announced it would open an e-commerce distribution center for MYXfitness, the at-home connected fitness brand under parent company The Beachbody Company, in Atlanta.

The facility is an expansion of an existing agreement between the companies and brings the total warehouse space GXO will manage for the fitness brand to a little more than 86,000 square feet.

“MYXfitness is a leader in home exercise equipment, and we’re proud to partner with them,” said Bill Fraine, GXO chief commercial officer. “We’ve been working with MYXfitness since they launched in 2019, providing efficient inventory management and white-glove services. This year alone, we’ve increased the volumes we support by 300% in our New Jersey, California and Illinois facilities. Now we’re expanding again with MYXfitness, this time in Atlanta, to reach more customers even faster.”

The new facility in Atlanta is part of the GXO Direct distribution network, which provides shared warehouse space at locations across the U.S. with access to GXO’s industry know‑how and cutting-edge technology, the company said.

“We’re excited to be expanding our partnership with MYXfitness and to help the company meet its growth targets,” said Mark Manduca, GXO (NYSE: GXO) chief investment officer.

GXO Direct helps companies grow strategically by positioning inventory closer to consumers, reducing fixed costs and transit times, and providing the flexibility necessary to adapt to demand changes, the company said. GXO Direct also helps lower CO2 emissions by reducing shipping miles and the need for carbon-intensive air transportation.

“GXO, which manages all of our warehousing needs, has been an excellent partner in our drive to lead the next evolution in home fitness with more content, technology and metrics for better results,” said Heberto Calves, president of MYXfitness. “Thanks to GXO’s logistics expertise, we’ve delivered tens of thousands of our original MYX exercise bikes to customers quickly and at an affordable price. We’re receiving the same outstanding support from GXO with our new MYX II bike, which creates a more personalized fitness experience — on and off the bike — for users of all fitness levels, whenever they want.”

Related:

GXO, which is a spinoff from XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO), has announced a string of distribution center openings this year, including facilities for Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF) and Saks. GXO is focused on providing warehouse logistics.

“There is category creation taking place. There is nothing like this in the market today,” Manduca told Modern Shipper in an interview following the company’s first earnings release as a public company in November. He cited a business with technology at the forefront – 30% of GXO warehouses are technology enabled currently, far above the single-digit estimates of overall warehouses – and one that has a strong balance sheet all balanced by executives with expertise in the e-commerce and warehousing space.

“You put all those things together, you get GXO. If you want to own all these things … I think we are the only show in town as far as the stock market [is concerned],” he said.

Manduca said of contracts signed this year, GXO has seen 40% being new outsourced contracts, 31% are expansion of current contracts and 29% are companies switching from competitors.

Click for more articles by Brian Straight.

You may also like:

Drones are flying into weather data deserts. Can they be stopped?

Navigating COVID-19 shipping chaos: Finding capacity and servicing the customer

Need a warehouse? You may have to wait 9 months