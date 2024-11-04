GXO Logistics posts record quarterly revenue of $3.16B

GXO Logistics Inc. reported record quarterly performance Monday, with revenue surging 28% year over year to $3.16 billion.

Adjusted third-quarter earnings per share was 79 cents, compared with 69 cents for the third quarter in 2023.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations for the quarter, which had estimated revenue of $3.03 billion and adjusted EPS at 78 cents per share.

For full-year 2024, GXO’s guidance expects organic revenue growth of 2% to 5%; adjusted EPS of $2.73 to $2.93; and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $805 million to $835 million.



