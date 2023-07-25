GXO names chief automation officer

Contract logistics provider GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: GXO) said Tuesday that it has named Adrian Stoch to the newly created role of chief automation officer.

Stoch previously served as consumer division president of the company’s Americas and Asia-Pacific region, for which he led automation expansion across many of GXO’s leading U.S. sites.

Stoch, who will report to CEO Malcolm Wilson, will have global responsibility for deploying automation capabilities to support GXO’s relationships. He will also work closely with CIO Sandeep Sakharkar to execute the company’s technology strategy and offerings.

He will be responsible for a team of global technology executives who will focus on automating the main warehouse process as well as collaborating across the company in areas such as artificial intelligence and digital integration.

Automation has been a core part of GXO’s value proposition since it was formed in 2021. It generates roughly 30% of its revenue from automated solutions, versus the industry average of 8%, it said.

GXO defines “revenue from automation” as all revenue recorded by sites that are highly automated or where automated processes and machines are critical to the operations and customer volumes could not be managed without them.





“Given the outsized customer demand we are seeing for technology and automated solutions, we are intensifying focus on this critical growth driver” to create better offerings for clients, Wilson said.