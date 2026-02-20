GXO sees demand tailwinds across North America as automation drive intensifies

GXO Logistics is positioning North America as its central growth engine in 2026, betting that reshoring, tariff-driven supply chain redesign and accelerating automation will fuel margin expansion and free cash flow gains.

The Greenwich, Connecticut-based contract logistics provider reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of approximately 87 cents per share on $3.5 billion in revenue last week.

The fourth-quarter results beat Wall Street expectations, while reflecting continued top-line momentum as GXO invests in growth and automation.

In an interview with FreightWaves, CEO Patrick Kelleher said those investments are designed to position the company for expanded margins and stronger growth in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.