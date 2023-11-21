Watch Now


GXO to shutter Ohio facility in January

Closure will result in 192 worker layoffs, company says

GXO to close facility in Ohio, laying off 192 workers. (Photo: GXO)

Contract logistics provider GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: GXO) said it plans to close a facility in Groveport, Ohio, a suburb of Columbus, and lay off 192 employees.

In a notice sent to the state last week, Greenwich, Connecticut-based GXO said the facility will close on Jan. 15. Layoffs will begin on that date and will be completed within 14 days, GXO said.

Under the 1988 Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, employers with more than 100 employees at a location must give authorities 60 calendar days’ notice of a facility closure and job layoffs.

There was no mention in the GXO letter as to why the facility is ceasing operations. Often, logistics providers close a facility due to loss of business from the main customer using the location.

GXO has announced facility closures in the past 12-18 months In Texas and Wisconsin.


Formerly the Executive Editor at DC Velocity, Mark Solomon joined FreightWaves as Managing Editor of Freight Markets. Solomon began his journalistic career in 1982 at Traffic World magazine, ran his own public relations firm (Media Based Solutions) from 1994 to 2008, and has been at DC Velocity since then. Over the course of his career, Solomon has covered nearly the whole gamut of the transportation and logistics industry, including trucking, railroads, maritime, 3PLs, and regulatory issues. Solomon witnessed and narrated the rise of Amazon and XPO Logistics and the shift of the U.S. Postal Service from a mail-focused service to parcel, as well as the exponential, e-commerce-driven growth of warehouse square footage and omnichannel fulfillment.