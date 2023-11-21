GXO to shutter Ohio facility in January

Contract logistics provider GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: GXO) said it plans to close a facility in Groveport, Ohio, a suburb of Columbus, and lay off 192 employees.

In a notice sent to the state last week, Greenwich, Connecticut-based GXO said the facility will close on Jan. 15. Layoffs will begin on that date and will be completed within 14 days, GXO said.

Under the 1988 Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, employers with more than 100 employees at a location must give authorities 60 calendar days’ notice of a facility closure and job layoffs.

There was no mention in the GXO letter as to why the facility is ceasing operations. Often, logistics providers close a facility due to loss of business from the main customer using the location.

GXO has announced facility closures in the past 12-18 months In Texas and Wisconsin.