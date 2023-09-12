Watch Now


GXO Logistics laying off 92 workers at Texas distribution center

Dismissals related to ceasing operations with Dallas-area customer

Noi Mahoney
·
GXO has ceased operations and laid off 378 employees at several facilities across the country in recent months related to losing a client at the location. (Photo: GXO Logistics)

Contract supply chain solutions provider GXO Logistics is ceasing operations at a distribution center in Wilmer, Texas, and laying off 92 workers.

“We’re ceasing operations with one of our customers in Wilmer,” a GXO spokesperson said in an email to FreightWaves. “As a result, impacted employees will have the opportunity to transfer to GXO sites nearby that serve other customers.”

GXO will begin the layoffs on Oct. 31 and complete them by Nov. 15. GXO did not disclose the name of the customer at the site.

Greenwich, Connecticut-based GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO) has about 130,000 global employees in 27 countries and operates more than 970 warehouses. 

In recent months, GXO has ceased operations and laid off 286 workers at several locations related to losing a customer, including logistics centers in Fort Worth, Texas, and Aberdeen, Maryland.


Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney is a Texas-based journalist who covers cross-border trade, logistics and supply chains for FreightWaves. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in English in 1998. Mahoney has more than 20 years experience as a journalist, working for newspapers in Florida, Maryland and Texas. Contact [email protected]