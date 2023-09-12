GXO Logistics laying off 92 workers at Texas distribution center

Contract supply chain solutions provider GXO Logistics is ceasing operations at a distribution center in Wilmer, Texas, and laying off 92 workers.
“We’re ceasing operations with one of our customers in Wilmer,” a GXO spokesperson said in an email to FreightWaves. “As a result, impacted employees will have the opportunity to transfer to GXO sites nearby that serve other customers.”
GXO will begin the layoffs on Oct. 31 and complete them by Nov. 15. GXO did not disclose the name of the customer at the site.
Greenwich, Connecticut-based GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO) has about 130,000 global employees in 27 countries and operates more than 970 warehouses.
In recent months, GXO has ceased operations and laid off 286 workers at several locations related to losing a customer, including logistics centers in Fort Worth, Texas, and Aberdeen, Maryland.
