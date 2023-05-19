DHL Supply Chain, GXO Logistics lay off workers in Texas

DHL Supply Chain and GXO Logistics are laying off workers in Texas as a result of both companies losing customers.

DHL is laying off 80 Houston-area employees after a customer ended its contract.

“A DHL Supply Chain customer made the decision to terminate its contract with DHL and move the business to a new logistics provider,” the company said in an email to FreightWaves. “As such, 80 warehouse associates will be affected from our Missouri City and Sugar Land facilities.”

Missouri City and Sugar Land are near Houston.

While DHL said it is laying off 80 workers at this time, the company could let go of as many as 152 employees, depending on the outcome of negotiations with the customer, according to filings with the Texas Workforce Commission.

“It is important to note that since this [Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act] notice has been issued, we are in active dialog with our customer which may impact the outcome of our business,” DHL said. “We will work to support the impacted employees to explore opportunities with the new provider or within DHL Supply Chain’s operational footprint.”





DHL Supply Chain is a division of Germany-based Deutsche Post DHL Group.

Also announcing layoffs is GXO Logistics, which will let go of 105 workers at a logistics operation in Fort Worth by the end of June, according to state filings.

“We’re ceasing operations with one of our customers in Fort Worth; as a result, impacted employees will have the opportunity to transfer to GXO sites nearby that serve other customers,” a GXO spokesperson told FreightWaves.

GXO Logistics is a contract logistics provider based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

